Semiconductor Bonding Market to Surpass USD 1.22 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Wearable Electronics and Expanding Automotive Electronics Sector | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Semiconductor Bonding Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 0.91 billion in 2022. Projections indicate anticipated growth to USD 1.22 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% expected during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Semiconductor bonding stands as a pivotal process in the realm of electronics, fostering connectivity and enhancing the performance of electronic devices. This sophisticated technique involves the union of two or more semiconductor materials, creating an inseparable bond that forms the backbone of numerous electronic components. At its core, semiconductor bonding is the amalgamation of semiconductor materials through various methods such as direct bonding, adhesive bonding, and anodic bonding. These methods are carefully chosen based on the specific requirements of the intended electronic device and the characteristics of the semiconductor materials involved.

Market Analysis

The semiconductor bonding market is experiencing a robust surge, driven by several key factors that underscore its importance in the ever-evolving landscape of electronics. The demand for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices is a primary catalyst for the growth of the market. As technology continues to evolve, the need for compact and efficient semiconductor components becomes increasingly pronounced. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is contributing significantly to the expansion of the market. These devices, ranging from smart home appliances to industrial sensors, rely on seamlessly integrated semiconductor components to enable efficient communication and data processing. The advent of 5G technology is fostering a new era of connectivity, and semiconductor bonding is playing a crucial role in the development of advanced communication systems. The high-frequency requirements of 5G networks necessitate the use of advanced semiconductor bonding techniques to ensure optimal performance.

Semiconductor Bonding Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 0.91 Billion Market Size by 2030 USD 1.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.7% by 2023-2030 Market Drivers Stacked die technique is becoming more widely used in IoT devices

Growing need for small electrical parts Market Opportunities Increasing use of IoT and AI in the automobile industry

The need for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging is growing

Expanding China's IC industry Impact Analysis We Cover, Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Impact of Recession

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Bonding Market Study

The Wafer Bonder segment has positioned itself as a cornerstone in semiconductor manufacturing. This technology involves the precise bonding of semiconductor wafers, facilitating the creation of integrated circuits and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). Wafer bonding techniques, such as direct bonding, adhesive bonding, and fusion bonding, offer unparalleled precision and reliability.

Die Bonding Technology, another influential player in the semiconductor bonding market, focuses on attaching individual semiconductor chips (dies) to a substrate or package. This technology is crucial for creating the interconnected structures that form the backbone of electronic devices.

Recent Developments

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Cadence Design Systems have recently joined forces to develop a cutting-edge 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow. This collaborative effort marks a pivotal moment in the semiconductor industry, where the integration of UMC's expertise in semiconductor manufacturing and Cadence's prowess in electronic design automation promises to revolutionize the landscape.

Adeia and Qorvo have recently formalized a Hybrid Bonding License Agreement, signaling a strategic collaboration between the two companies. This agreement is poised to have a significant impact on the semiconductor industry, as Adeia, a notable player in semiconductor technology, and Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions, join forces to leverage the potential of hybrid bonding technology.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The semiconductor bonding market is undergoing dynamic shifts, driven by a multitude of factors that shape its trajectory. One of the key drivers propelling the market forward is the relentless demand for advanced electronic devices across various industries. The increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables, coupled with the emergence of technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), has created a substantial need for sophisticated semiconductor devices. This escalating demand acts as a catalyst for innovation in semiconductor bonding techniques, fostering the development of more efficient and reliable bonding processes. However, amidst the surge in demand, the market faces certain restraints that warrant careful consideration. One significant challenge is the complexity associated with the miniaturization of semiconductor components. As the industry strives to make devices smaller and more powerful, achieving precise bonding at microscopic scales becomes increasingly intricate.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands as a key player in the global semiconductor bonding market, owing to its robust technological infrastructure and the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers. The region's emphasis on research and development, coupled with strategic collaborations between industry stakeholders, contributes to the continuous growth of the market. In Europe, the market is driven by a combination of technological innovation and a growing focus on sustainable practices. The region's stringent environmental regulations have led to the development of eco-friendly bonding techniques, positioning European manufacturers at the forefront of the market. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a powerhouse in the market, driven by the rapid expansion of the electronics manufacturing sector. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan play pivotal roles in semiconductor production, making the region a hotspot for bonding technology advancements.

Impact of Recession

The recession has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, disrupting the semiconductor bonding market's production processes. Raw material shortages, delays in transportation, and increased production costs have become formidable challenges. To mitigate these issues, industry players are adopting innovative supply chain management strategies, exploring local sourcing options, and reevaluating inventory management practices. Governments around the world are recognizing the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry and its contribution to economic recovery. Supportive policies, financial incentives, and research grants are being rolled out to bolster the market.

