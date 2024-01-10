HERE simplifies automaker access to advanced map data for Intelligent Speed Assistance and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems  

New software enables flexible over-the-air delivery of fresh map content directly to vehicles, ensuring applications have access to the most up-to-date information.

Single-supplier approach helps automakers reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market with minimal integration effort.

CES 2024, Las Vegas – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced a range of software solutions providing automakers with direct access to fresh map information tailored for Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

With vehicles requiring an increasing number of insights derived from map data to power their road safety, ADAS and automated driving functions, the new software solutions from HERE simplify and streamline the map data integration process, helping to reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market for car makers.

The solutions feature a streaming Application Programming Interface (API) designed to reveal the map content, allowing vehicles to access and collect the information. This enables flexible over the air (OTA) delivery of fresh, use case specific maps for ISA and ADAS applications directly to the vehicle without the involvement of a third party.

All solutions are in commercial deployment with global automakers. They are:

Horizon Data Online

Dependent on connectivity, it only downloads the map data required for the roads ahead.

As the most cost-efficient way to get access to required static and dynamic map content, it’s best suited to enable ISA for entry level vehicles.

Map Data Provider

Designed for vehicles with onboard data storage capabilities, it works both on- and offline to support hybrid ISA solutions.

Less dependent on connectivity, it downloads map tiles of the car’s environment and the route ahead.

ADASIS Horizon Provider

Works both on- and offline to support hybrid solutions.

The solution integrates a partner provided Electronic Horizon to support additional ADAS applications and higher levels of automation within ADASIS data standard.

Each solution is adaptable so that car makers can evolve supported use cases within the same vehicle over time, e.g. starting with ISA and later extending to ADAS functionalities.

These software solutions are powered by UniMap, HERE’s new map-making capability fueled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). UniMap aligns all map data for different use cases into one single, semantically consistent digital representation of the world, stores it in a single environment and makes it accessible for customers 24/7.

“It has always been part of our long-standing mission to improve driver safety and enhance vehicle efficiency. Simplifying the way car makers can access fresh maps for their cars to support and enhance safety critical use cases like ISA and ADAS is an important step in that direction”, said Leen Balcaen, Vice President Product Management SD and HD Maps at HERE Technologies. “We are proud to be building these new software solutions in collaboration with our customers. By doing so, we are addressing some of their key challenges, reducing complexities and helping our customers pass homologation for ISA.”

Media Contacts

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Attachment