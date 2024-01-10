DNA Synthesis Market Size to Surpass USD 20.87 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DNA synthesis market size is currently valued at more than USD 4.96 billion and is projected to reach USD 14.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.60% from 2023 to 2032.



The DNA synthesis market is driven by the advancements in genomic research, the rise in personalized medicine, growing biotechnology applications, increasing research and funding, and others.

The U.S. DNA synthesis market size was valued at USD 1,360.5 million by 2023 and is anticipated to hit around USD 6,508.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19% between 2023 and 2032.

Global DNA Synthesis Market Revenue (USD Million) By Region

Regions 2022 2023 2025 2026 2030 2032 North America 1,400.0 1,661.1 2,344.5 2,788.7 5,628.4 8,035.5 Europe 1,015.0 1,206.8 1,710.2 2,038.4 4,148.7 5,948.3 Asia Pacific 840.0 1,008.4 1,456.8 1,753.0 3,704.3 5,409.9 Latin America 140.0 167.0 238.2 284.8 587.2 847.4 MEA 105.0 125.1 178.2 212.9 437.5 630.3

DNA synthesis refers to the laboratory-based process of artificially creating a DNA molecule with a specific sequence of nucleotides. DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a biological molecule that carries the genetic instructions used in the development, functioning, and reproduction of all known living organisms. The process of DNA synthesis involves chemically building a complementary strand of DNA based on a given template strand. The DNA molecule is composed of four nucleotide building blocks: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine, forming the double-stranded helical structure characteristic of DNA. DNA synthesis has various applications in biological and medical research, biotechnology, drug development, and other scientific endeavors.

Researchers use synthesized DNA for purposes such as gene cloning, genetic engineering, studying gene function, creating custom sequences for molecular biology experiments, and developing therapeutic interventions based on the understanding of genetic information. There are different methods and technologies employed for DNA synthesis, including solid-phase synthesis, enzymatic synthesis (using DNA polymerases), and automated DNA synthesis platforms. These methods allow scientists to design and produce specific DNA sequences with precision, facilitating a wide range of applications in genetics and biotechnology.

Key Insights:

North America led the market with the largest market share of 40% in 2022.

The oligonucleotide synthesis segment captured the maximum market share of around 39.18% in 2022.

The research and development (R&D) contributed the highest market share of around 45.27% in 2022.

The biopharmaceutical companies segment leads the global market with a revenue share of 42.43% in 2022.

Regional Stance

The North America DNA synthesis market size is estimated to grow from USD 1,661.1 million in 2023 to reach USD 8,035.5 million by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Europe DNA synthesis market size was valued at USD 1,206.8 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 5,948.3 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The Asia Pacific DNA synthesis market size surpassed USD 1,008.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 5,409.9 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The United States has the biggest market share in North America. The ageing population, an increasing need for targeted and customized therapy, the growing frequency of genetic and chronic diseases like cancer, and supportive government efforts are the main drivers of this sizeable industry. The existence of significant market participants in the region and the extent of continuous scientific research efforts are further factors contributing to the US's dominance. A budget of USD 6.56 billion was allotted to the National Cancer Institute of the United States specifically for cancer research.

Besides, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for a steady supply of synthetic nucleotides for use in research projects is growing as funding for drug development and biological research increases.

The market is growing favourably as a result of several current research projects at regional research institutions and new market participants. With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, there is an increased need for custom DNA synthesis to support research and development in diagnostics, therapeutics, and treatment strategies tailored to individual patients. This trend has contributed to the expansion of the DNA synthesis market in the region. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a surge in research and development activities in the fields of genomics, synthetic biology, and molecular biology. This increased focus on life sciences research contributes to the growing demand for DNA synthesis services and products.

DNA Synthesis Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details CAGR from 2023- 2032 19.6% Global Market Size in 2023 USD 4.16 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 USD 20.87 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 1.36 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 USD 6.5 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Segments Covered By Service, By Application, and By End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



DNA Synthesis Market Report Highlights:

Service Insights

DNA Synthesis Market Revenue (USD Million), by Service, 2022-2032

Service 2022 2023 2028 2032 Oligonucleotide Synthesis 1,371.2 1,649.8 4,205.7 9,011.3 Gene Synthesis 2,128.8 2,518.7 5,910.0 11,860.1

The oligonucleotide synthesis segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment expansion is attributed to the rising product launches in the industry. For instance, in May 2023, leading enzyme engineering business Codexis, Inc., unveiled its Enzyme-Catalyzed Oligonucleotide (ECO) SynthesisTM technology, a novel synthesis platform that is unique and being developed for large-scale production of RNA oligonucleotide therapies. Moreover, oligonucleotide synthesis allows for the custom design of sequences with specific lengths, sequences, and modifications. This customization is crucial for addressing the diverse needs of researchers and clinicians in various applications.

Application Insights

DNA Synthesis Market Revenue (USD Million), by Application, 2022-2032

Application 2022 2023 2028 2032 Research & Development 1,584.3 1,880.5 4,485.8 9,127.1 Therapeutics 1,216.8 1,453.3 3,577.3 7,464.0 Diagnostics 698.9 834.6 2,052.6 4,280.3

The research and development segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. High-throughput DNA synthesis is the goal of research and development, which enables the simultaneous synthesis of many sequences. This is especially crucial for large-scale research initiatives, diagnostics, and genomics applications. R&D projects also investigate the combination of CRISPR-based technologies with DNA synthesis for gene editing. To be used as templates in CRISPR-mediated genome editing, unique DNA sequences are created and manufactured.

End User Insights

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period because there is an increasing need for trade opportunities based on biotechnology worldwide. Additionally, synthetic nucleotides hasten the creation of improved biomolecular medicines, which include aptamers, enzymes, peptides, and RNA catalysts.

Furthermore, due to the advancements in nucleotide production methods and the emphasis on automation and autonomous technology, businesses are now able to synthesise DNA fragments more rapidly, affordably, and efficiently. A basic molecular biology process, DNA synthesis is essential to many areas of study, including genetic engineering and medical diagnosis and treatment. The sector is anticipated to be driven by these factors.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Demand for customized DNA sequences

Custom DNA sequences are needed by biotechnologists and researchers for a variety of purposes, including the creation of gene treatments and molecular biology studies. DNA synthesis offers a way to make certain DNA sequences that are suited to research requirements. The University of New York, for instance, used cutting-edge synthetic nucleotide technology and stem cell genomic engineering know-how to successfully create an artificial Hox gene in June 2022. This gene is meant to plan and re-direct cells for the development of tissues, organelles, or organs.

Restraint: Cost and regulatory challenges

DNA synthesis can be costly, particularly for long sequences or extensive uses. For certain researchers and institutions, access to modern DNA synthesis methods may be restricted due to the expense of chemicals, equipment, and labor. Furthermore, there are ethical issues with DNA synthesis and modification, particularly when it comes to gene editing and synthetic biology. Different regulatory regimes may apply, and issues with biosecurity and unexpected outcomes could hinder certain research from proceeding.

Opportunity: Growing advancements

The growing advancements are expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market development during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2023, the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge received DNA manufactured using EVONETIX LTD's exclusive semiconductor chip technology. EVONETIX LTD is a firm that is introducing semiconductor technology to the field of DNA synthesis. With the completion of this milestone, the company will enter a new phase of development as it increases the scope and variety of DNA synthesized on its desktop platform.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, a commercial license and enzyme supply agreement were recently executed by Molecular Assemblies, Inc., a leader in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, and Codexis, Inc., a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology. This agreement allows Molecular Assemblies to use an evolved terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT) enzyme in Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic SynthesisTM (or FESTM) technology.



Market Key Players:

LGC Biosearch Technologie

Bioneer Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IBA GmbH

Twist Bioscience

Eton Bioscience

Quintara Biosciences

Eurofins Scientific

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Service

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Pre-designed Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Gene Synthesis

By Application

Research and Development

Therapeutics

Diagnostic



By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



