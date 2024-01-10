American Urological Association Announces 2024 Innovation Nexus Showcase Selections

Baltimore, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce the ten companies chosen through a rigorous and highly competitive selection process for the second annual Innovation Nexus Showcase. The showcase gives investigators, startups and mid-size companies the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of individuals and corporations looking to invest in urology.

Innovation Nexus is a long-term commitment by the AUA to sustain a urology incubator to advance discoveries with key stakeholders to benefit urologic patient care. As part of the multi-faceted program, the AUA will host an annual Innovation Nexus Conference, with the second event being held on May 2 in San Antonio, TX, before the AUA Annual Meeting. This one-day event will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors and urologists to ignite urologic discovery through showcases, discussion forums, industry reverse pitches, emerging concepts sessions, and network opportunities.

These ten highly innovative companies span the globe from Sweden to Japan to the United States. They will present products—devices, artificial intelligence platforms, diagnostic tests, etc.—covering a variety of urologic issues such as bladder cancer, urethral injuries, incontinence, fertility testing, bladder infections and prostate cancer.

“The inaugural Innovation Nexus conference last year surpassed our expectations, providing valuable insights into groundbreaking products, and we have even higher hopes for this year," said Steven Kaplan, MD, FACS, chair of the AUA's Research Council. “Our showcase selections highlight a global effort to advance the urology field, and we expect an exceptional learning experience and the discovery of transformative solutions during the event.”

Congratulations to the ten companies selected for the 2024 Showcase:

CathBuddy has developed the Aurie System, a reusable no-touch catheter system which provides reduced urinary tract infection rates.

has developed the Aurie System, a reusable no-touch catheter system which provides reduced urinary tract infection rates. Class Medical Ltd , formed from the University of Limerick, created a TransUrethral Catheter Safety Valve, a cost-effective catheterization safety device protecting patients by preventing trauma caused by balloon inflation in the urethra.

, formed from the University of Limerick, created a TransUrethral Catheter Safety Valve, a cost-effective catheterization safety device protecting patients by preventing trauma caused by balloon inflation in the urethra. Illumicell is leveraging patented Artificial Intelligence technology and proprietary hardware to empower doctors with advanced tools to make complex fertility assessments simple, accurate, and accessible.

is leveraging patented Artificial Intelligence technology and proprietary hardware to empower doctors with advanced tools to make complex fertility assessments simple, accurate, and accessible. Juniper Biomedical is developing an implantable precision neuromodulation device to treat mixed urinary incontinence and other pelvic health conditions.

is developing an implantable precision neuromodulation device to treat mixed urinary incontinence and other pelvic health conditions. NeoRene ’s patented technology provides point-of-care diagnostics for real-time measurement and monitoring of urinary oxalates to aid patients in managing Hyperoxaluria.

’s patented technology provides point-of-care diagnostics for real-time measurement and monitoring of urinary oxalates to aid patients in managing Hyperoxaluria. Unicus Pharmaceuticals LLC ’s patented SENSEUO™ technology uses urine odor eliminating material to help people suffering from adult/urinary incontinence or exposed to mammalian urine malodor.

’s patented SENSEUO™ technology uses urine odor eliminating material to help people suffering from adult/urinary incontinence or exposed to mammalian urine malodor. Vesica AI is developing an examination support system utilizing information technology and Artificial Intelligence for cystoscopy used in diagnosing and treating bladder cancer.

is developing an examination support system utilizing information technology and Artificial Intelligence for cystoscopy used in diagnosing and treating bladder cancer. Watershed Therapeutics has developed a long-lasting drug delivery therapy to reduce bladder infections in women.

has developed a long-lasting drug delivery therapy to reduce bladder infections in women. Xaga Surgical is a Swedish company working on the Forsvall biopsy instrument, which aims to increase patient safety and diagnostics in both transrectal and transperineal prostate cancer biopsies.

is a Swedish company working on the Forsvall biopsy instrument, which aims to increase patient safety and diagnostics in both transrectal and transperineal prostate cancer biopsies. Xeos Medical has developed a compact, mobile high-resolution PET-CT Imager to enhance Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen targeted therapy in treatment of prostate cancer.

For more information on the Showcase and to register to attend the May 2 event, please visit: https://auanexus.org/

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Attachment