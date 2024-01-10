AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2023

Milwaukee, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 December YTD - DecemberBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgDec 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP9,95910,568-5.8 156,070174,711-10.792,987
 40 < 100 HP5,8996,391-7.7 61,88168,095-9.140,176
 100+ HP2,8572,7593.6 27,75026,3875.211,098
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors18,71519,718-5.1 245,701269,193-8.7144,261
4WD Farm Tractors493519-5.0 4,5643,46631.7686
Total Farm Tractors19,20820,237-5.1 250,265272,659-8.2144,947
Self-Prop Combines610730-16.4 7,3697,2481.71,229

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

