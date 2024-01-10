Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2023 totaled $150.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $72.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $77.4 billion. In December, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $115 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of December 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $21,232 
Global Discovery 1,490 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,646 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,178 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 347 
Non-U.S. Growth 13,218 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,151 
China Post-Venture 160 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,227 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,818 
Value Income 12 
International Value Team  
International Value 40,762 
International Explorer 247 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 25,349 
Select Equity 321 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 917 
Credit Team  
High Income 9,407 
Credit Opportunities 215 
Floating Rate 61 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,453 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 1,897 
Antero Peak Hedge 204 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 313 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 92 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 450 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $150,167 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $78 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 