The Riverside Company Invests in Global Event & Experiential Marketing Agency ImpactXM

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed an investment in the parent company of Impact XM (Impact XM), a full-service, end-to-end experiential marketing services provider for blue-chip, Fortune 500 clients with a leadership position in the healthcare and technology industries.



Impact XM offers a full range of solutions from creative services to design and production of corporate live events, including trade shows, medical and technology conferences, meetings, corporate events, brand activations and digital engagements. The company produces over 3,000 events annually for more than 350 clients in the United States and internationally.

“Our partnership with Riverside will help accelerate our many domestic and international growth initiatives,” said Impact XM CEO Jared Pollacco. “Our team looks forward to expanding our capabilities to build on our strong existing client relationships and welcome new customers onto our service platform. Riverside is a fantastic long-term partner for Impact XM, and I look forward to this next phase of our growth.”

“Impact XM is a leader in the live event market with the ability to offer clients a full end-to-end solution, from creative, strategy and event design and production services to fabrication, project management, logistics, on-site assembly and disassembly and material storage,” said Riverside Managing Partner Sean Ozbolt. “We are excited to partner with the Impact XM team to support the company’s continued growth.”

Riverside Principal Shawn Alt added, “We have been greatly impressed with the entire team at Impact XM and the company’s leadership position and strong customer relationships in the pharma and tech industries. We look forward to supporting the company in expanding its presence in other live event categories such as corporate events and consumer brand activations.”

This investment is another example of Riverside’s dedication to its Business Services Specialization . Riverside has invested in more than 350 platform and add-on companies in the business services sector since 1988 as part of its private equity and flexible capital strategies.

Working with Ozbolt and Alt on this transaction were Operating Partner Pradeep Saha, Senior Associate James​​​​ Danziger and Associate Nate Hochberg. Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to Impact XM in the transaction.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private capital and credit options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm’s current international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.