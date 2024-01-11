Gainwell Technologies Awarded RippleMatch's 2024 Campus Forward Award

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, has been awarded the 2024 Campus Forward Award in the Large Early Career Programs category for excellence in early career hiring.

RippleMatch, a recruitment platform focused on changing how Gen Z finds work, recognizes companies and management teams who are embracing innovative recruiting strategies, curating thoughtful candidate experiences, making significant investments in diversity and inclusion, and prioritizing the next generation of talent.

“We are honored to be recognized by RippleMatch with a distinction that underscores Gainwell's efforts to recruit and retain young professionals by aligning with the needs and priorities of the next generation of talent,” said Steve Clark, Chief Human Resources Officer of Gainwell. “As a growing company, we make it a key priority to invest in our employees, promoting development opportunities and benefits they can leverage as they build the future of healthcare.”

Highlights of Gainwell's early career talent commitments include:

Career Mobility: Gainwell employees are encouraged to build careers, with access to career paths, mentoring and training courses to advance within and across a variety of roles, including business, technical, sales, portfolio, client-facing, project management, leadership and corporate functions.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Without its diverse workforce, equitable practices and inclusive nature, Gainwell would not be successful in fulfilling its mission. The company's DEI Council and Employee Resource Groups are key to fostering an environment where all Gainwell employees can be their authentic selves and thrive.

Internships for Undergrad and Grad Students: Interns and college students have the opportunity to start their careers alongside industry-leading experts in healthtech while building lasting connections with mentors and peers as they travel down their career path.



About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

