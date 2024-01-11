Aerospheres and myTECHNIC Form Strategic Consignment Agreement

COMMERCE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today a new customer consignment agreement between FDH company Aerospheres and myTECHNIC, an independent MRO provider located at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey.



The agreement marks the inclusion of myTECHNIC into Aerospheres’ expanding clientele that are realizing the advantages of its Chemical Care consignment program. Having served as a trusted provider of aviation-related chemicals to myTECHNIC for numerous years, Aerospheres will now consign a diverse inventory directly to the company. This arrangement enables myTECHNIC to directly access and utilize a wide array of chemicals, paints, adhesives, sealants, composites, general consumables, and various other products from stocked inventory.





myTECHNIC stands to gain substantial advantages through the consignment program. The benefits include decreased inventory holding costs, bolstered cash flow, streamlined freight expenses and purchasing administration, minimized scrappage rates, and the invaluable assurance of consistently available stock. This initiative epitomizes operational efficiency, fortifies financial stability, and underscores myTECHNIC's commitment to uninterrupted operational readiness.

“We’re extremely pleased to have myTECHNIC join this program and see for themselves why MROs and airlines value our service, primarily because they know they have the stock they need when they need it each month,” said Aerospheres Group President Paul Thompson. “While our customers know they can shop around or deal with manufacturers directly, it’s a process that can significantly increase administration time and cost, while still not solving the issues of long lead times and unreliable delivery schedules. Our consignment programs simplify those complexities and help solve those problems for our customers.”

“With this consignment agreement signed with Aerospheres, myTECHNIC has taken another important step to serve its customers better and make a difference in the industry,” said Neslihan Uzun, Supply Chain Manager for myTECHNIC. “For this reason, this consignment agreement is extremely important for us.”

FDH Aero has become a leading supply chain solutions partner, focusing on white-glove customer experience and partnership agreements with the industry’s trusted component brands. The company delivers a full range of hardware, electrical, chemical and consumable products and value-add services to the world’s aerospace and defense customers.

About Aerospheres

Aerospheres is a world-class leader in real-time distribution of chemicals, paints, adhesives, sealants, lubricants and composites in support of commercial airline MRO operations and the defense industry worldwide. The company offers a one-stop shop for all aerospace material requirements. Aerospheres is currently servicing over 1,000 customers worldwide with regular requirements of composite materials, adhesives, paints/ primers, tapes, metallic and non-metallic materials, including many items which are considered rare and difficult to obtain on short lead-times.

For more information, please visit the Aerospheres e-commerce website.

About myTECHNIC

myTECHNIC is world’s first independent Lean Greenfield MRO, located at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SAW) on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey, and providing an extensive range of MRO services, from wide- and narrow-bodied planes to engine revisions and airplane painting. This advantageous geographical location between Europe and Asia makes myTECHNIC ideally suited to serve domestic partners as well as global carriers in Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please visit our website at www.mytechnic.aero

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit the FDH Aero website.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2968b9e-7f40-4ba0-86d6-1465fd2ea7af