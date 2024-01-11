Armada Hoffler To Discuss Fourth Quarter Earnings On February 22nd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 22, 2024. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial (+1) 888-259-6580 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416-764-8624 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 54806922. The conference webcast will also be available through the Company’s investor website, https://ir.armadahoffler.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Saturday, March 23, 2024. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 877 674 7070 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416 764 8692 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 806922#. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

