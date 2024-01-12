Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 4 January 2024 to 10 January 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
4 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.88 45.08 44.30 448 800
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
5 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.35 44.92 43.72 443 500
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
8 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.16 44.70 43.60 441 600
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
9 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.79 45.00 44.52 447 900
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
10 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.40 44.62 44.06 444 000
  MTF CBOE          
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   50 000 44.52 45.08 43.60 2 225 800

On 10 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 225 387 own shares, or 4.06% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p240112E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program