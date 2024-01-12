Acxiom CEO Chad Engelgau to Leave Data-Driven Marketing Giant for Opportunity in Non-profit Sector

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that Chad Engelgau, a 17-year Acxiom veteran and its CEO, is leaving the company at the end of January to help transform a global leader in fundraising for non-profits. A search for his replacement will begin immediately. In the interim, Acxiom COO John Watkins will report to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky, as had Engelgau.

Said Krakowsky, “As CEO, Chad has helped Acxiom retain its place as a thought leader and key advocate on behalf of our clients when it comes to a number of vital industry topics, including the need for a national data privacy law, ethical AI, and transparency on the value exchange people expect when they share their data with brands. We thank him for his leadership and service.”

Prior to becoming Acxiom’s CEO in March of 2020, Engelgau served as Global Chief Data Strategist at KINESSO, the performance marketing unit of IPG, after having spent 13 years in a variety of key leadership roles at Acxiom, including Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Strategy. Over his tenure, he led data and identity product management and strategy as well as product marketing.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.





# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439