Unsere Grüne Glasfaser and Solutions30 launch a strategic partnership to deliver fiber optic connections to German homes.

Strategic partnership between Solutions30 and Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG), a joint venture of Allianz and Telefónica, to roll-out a fibre optic FTTH network in Germany. Solutions30 will support UGGs goal of giving high-speed internet access to about 2 million households in Germany.

Solutions30 has extensive expertise in the rollout of high-speed Internet networks, gained across Europe, and particularly in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, where a large number of homes of the territory has been or is being connected to fibre optics. Solutions30 and Unsere Grüne Glasfaser will start the cooperation with first deployments in the city of Iserlohn.

Commenting on the partnership, Jörn Schoof, Chief Commercial Officer at Unsere Grüne Glasfaser, said: "UGG has set itself an ambitious target for network expansion in order to provide a fast FTTH network in many parts of Germany. To successfully deliver our projects, we have chosen to partner with companies that have demonstrated extensive experience in the deployment of FTTH networks. Therefore, we are delighted to have the Solutions30 team on board as one of our partners.”

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions30, added: “We are extremely proud to support this ambitious project for Germany and very grateful to Unsere Grüne Glasfaser, Eduardo de Santos (Chief Technology Innovation Officer), Angie Hagemann (Chief Construction Officer) and their teams for their confidence. Our expertise in delivering turnkey fibre optics networks, from design to subscriber connections followed by maintenance and assistance to clients, will allow us to provide efficient support for the rapid ramp-up of the projects in Germany. These are especially exciting and inclusive projects as they create value for our territories and generate significant employment opportunities. This new contract in Germany is a demonstration of Solutions30's dynamic markets and underlines our ongoing commitment to digital transformation in Europe.”

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 15,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About Unsere Grüne Glasfaser

Unsere Grüne Glasfaser is a joint venture between Allianz and Telefónica Group. Allianz is one of the world’s largest financial services companies. As a long-term investor in UGG, it offers a wealth of experience gained from numerous fibre-optic technology investments. It also provides significant financial backing and expertise and a strong local presence. Telefónica is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. Drawing on its extensive technical capabilities and know-how in the deployment and operation of fibre networks, it has completed numerous successful projects in many different countries.

