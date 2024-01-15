Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 2 2024 Eimskip purchased 165,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 79,959,000 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 8.1.2024 09:42 33,000 488.50 16,120,500 9.1.2024 09:45 33,000 488.50 16,120,500 10.1.2024 10:06 33,000 488.00 16,104,000 11.1.2024 11:37 33,000 480.00 15,840,000 12.1.2024 10:21 33,000 478.00 15,774,000 Total 165,000 79,959,000

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.

Eimskip held 3,672,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,837,320 after them, or the equivalent of 2.29% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 2,112,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 98.23% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 979,885,500 corresponding to 97.99% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com