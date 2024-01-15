Rigid Packaging Market to Surpass USD 292.24 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Consumer Goods and Advancements in Material Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Rigid Packaging Market was valued at USD 205.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 292.24 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Rigid packaging is designed to maintain its shape, offering a protective barrier against environmental factors such as moisture, light, and physical impact. This packaging type is widely utilized across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and electronics. The choice of rigid packaging is driven by its ability to enhance shelf life, reduce the risk of damage during transportation, and enhance the overall visual appeal of products.

Market Analysis

The global demand for consumer goods continues to rise, propelling the need for reliable and durable packaging solutions. Rigid packaging addresses this demand by ensuring the safe transportation and storage of a wide range of products. The surge in online shopping has significantly impacted the packaging industry. Rigid packaging, with its protective attributes, is well-suited for e-commerce, where products may undergo various handling processes before reaching the end consumer. Ongoing advancements in packaging materials, including innovations in sustainable and recyclable options, are driving the growth of the rigid packaging market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create materials that balance performance and environmental considerations. Stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of packaged products are influencing the adoption of rigid packaging. Industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages are particularly inclined towards packaging solutions that comply with regulatory standards.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4125

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Others

By Product Type

Bottles & Jars

Trays

Containers

Tubs

Cans

By Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Consumer Goods

Healthcare





Rigid Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 205.50 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 292.24 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.5% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity Growth in demand for premium packaging

The development of new packaging printing technologies Market Drivers Increasing demand for packaged food and beverages

Increased awareness of the importance of sustainability Major Market Players Myers Industries, DS Smith, Vetropack Holding, Menasha Corporation, Brambles, Schoeller Allibert, Schutz GmBH and Co, IPL Plastics, Aramco, Berry Global, and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Rigid Packaging Market Study

The Food & Beverage segment's dominance in the market can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for packaged food products. Changing lifestyles, urbanization, and an increase in disposable income have led to a surge in the consumption of convenience foods and beverages.

Within the rigid packaging market, bottles and jars have emerged as cornerstone elements, especially in the context of sustainability. The demand for these packaging formats is fueled by their versatility, recyclability, and ability to preserve the integrity of various products, ranging from beverages to condiments.

Recent Developments

Scientex Group has unveiled a groundbreaking development in flexible food packaging. The company has taken a significant step in addressing plastic pollution by incorporating ocean-bound recycled plastic into their packaging materials.

Constantia Flexibles has successfully acquired a prominent recyclable flexible plastic packaging company. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Constantia Flexibles' journey towards offering a comprehensive range of environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Buy This Exclusive Report at USD 4650: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4125

Market Dynamics Analysis

The rigid packaging market is currently undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing demand for durable and secure packaging solutions across various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The rising awareness of environmental sustainability has also led to a surge in demand for rigid packaging materials that are recyclable and eco-friendly. Additionally, the emphasis on product safety and integrity has stimulated the adoption of rigid packaging, as it provides robust protection against external elements, ensuring the preservation of product quality. However, amidst the positive momentum, the industry faces certain restraints, such as the escalating costs of raw materials and manufacturing processes, which may impede market expansion. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape regarding packaging materials and waste management poses a challenge for players in the market to align with evolving standards. The threat of alternative packaging solutions, including flexible packaging and lightweight materials, also looms large, compelling industry participants to continuously innovate and adapt.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the rigid packaging market is experiencing a paradigm shift, driven by the increasing focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a growing demand for rigid packaging materials that are recyclable and contribute to reducing the overall carbon footprint. The European market is characterized by a strong emphasis on technological advancements and innovation. With a well-established recycling infrastructure, European countries are at the forefront of adopting sustainable packaging practices. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. The increasing disposable income of consumers in countries like China and India is fueling the demand for packaged goods, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Impact of Recession

The regional dynamics of the rigid packaging market are influenced by the complexities of the supply chain. Factors such as transportation infrastructure, logistics, and distribution networks vary across regions, affecting the overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness of rigid packaging solutions. Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the rigid packaging landscape. Different regions may adopt and integrate innovative technologies at varying rates, influencing the overall market dynamics. Automation, smart packaging solutions, and advanced materials are some of the technological trends that can have a profound impact on the market, with regional variations in adoption rates.