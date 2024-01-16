Augmedix Announces Participation in Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare IT Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare IT Conference on January 24, 2024. Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, will join a fireside chat with Allen Klee, Equity Research Analyst.



Details for the live webcast fireside chat are below.

Date: Wednesday, January 24 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Webcast: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-it-01242024

Investors interested in arranging a meeting can contact FNK IR at investors@augmedix.com or their Maxim Group representative.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform digitizes natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix’s proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com.

