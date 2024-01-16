Hydreight to Participate in the Maxim Group Healthcare IT Conference January 24 – 25, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in Maxim Group’s institutional Healthcare IT conference on January 24-25, 2024. Hydreight Founder and CEO, Shane Madden, will participate in a fireside chat with Allen Klee, Analyst at Maxim.



Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Time: 2pm ET, fireside chat

Location: Virtual

This institutional conference is invite only, viewers must register for the conference or reach out to a maxim representative for more information.

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. We provide a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

AlphaNorth CEM Bahamas

Management is also attending the 10th annual AlphaNorth Capital Event in the Bahamas. The event introduces growth-stage companies (Non-Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings. For more information visit: https://cem.ca/conference/alphanorth-capital-event-2024/.

Hydreight recently provided 2023 end of year review on its growth and progress, as well as provided strategic goals for 2024. Read the full review here .

The Company has achieved eight consecutive quarters of meaningful revenue growth, review Q3 financial and operational highlights here.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (480) 790 6886

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “Approximately” or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or predictions concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.