SPR® Therapeutics Announces Extensive Set of Abstracts to be Shared at North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting 2024

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics, Inc. will be featured prominently at the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting January 18-21 in Las Vegas. A total of 11 abstracts highlighting applications of the SPRINT® PNS System will be featured at the meeting including four posters never before presented to the industry.

Oral and poster presentations include reviews of data on numerous regions of pain where SPRINT PNS has been widely used with demonstrated efficacy to reduce pain including the low back, knee, shoulder, and groin, along with evaluation of outcomes in specific patient populations including a Medicare-eligible cohort. The continuing adoption of SPRINT PNS and ongoing efforts of the company to retrospectively review real-world patient outcomes have generated significant data allowing physicians the opportunity to review how they may be able to apply the 60-day treatment to patient pain throughout the body, and potentially consider SPRINT treatment earlier in the care continuum based on consistent outcomes in clinical trials and real-world patient treatment.

Data being featured for the first time include:

Cost Benefits of Medicare Patients Receiving 60-day PNS Treatment Prior To Other Forms of Permanent PNS, which will be presented as an oral session (Saturday, January 20 4:02 - 4:10 p.m. during Scientific Advances in Neuromodulation Session 2) and featured as an ePoster by Dr. David Dickerson, Section Chief for Pain Medicine, Endeavor Health Medical Group and SPR Consultant. The presentation reviews treatment costs for patients in two cohorts who started treatment either with SPRINT PNS or with a conventional brief PNS trial.





Cost Savings Associated with 60-day PNS in the Treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain, which will be featured as an ePoster by Dr. Samir Sheth, Assistant Professor of Pain Medicine and Co-Director of Neuromodulation at Sutter Health and SPR Consultant. The poster reviews health economics and outcomes research to explore the economic implications of the use of SPRINT PNS in chronic low back pain. This analysis of the per patient costs of two hypothetical cohorts demonstrates the potential cost savings with the use of SPRINT PNS early in the treatment continuum.





A Single-Center, Retrospective Chart Review of 60-Day PNS Used for Shoulder Pain, which will be presented as a poster (Friday, January 19 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. during Paper Posters: Group 6 - Nerve III) by Dr. Jerry Gutierrez, Medical Director of The Pain Relief Surgicenter and SPR Consultant. The chart review highlights experience using PNS for the treatment of chronic shoulder pain in over 50 patients, including many patients who received Bimodal PNS ® treatment.





treatment. Sustained Relief of CRPS Pain Following 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation: Review of Three Cases, which will be featured as an ePoster also by Dr. Jerry Gutierrez. This is a retrospective review of three patients treated for complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in the foot and ankle via stimulation of the tibial and common peroneal nerves.





A full list of the posters featuring SPRINT PNS and when they will be available can be viewed here.

“There continues to be significant interest from physicians in evaluating SPRINT PNS for treating various types of pain and the results seen both in clinical trials and in real-world evidence provide hope for patients,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO and Founder of SPR Therapeutics. “We are encouraged by the clinically meaningful outcomes and believe that SPRINT PNS can be the first-line treatment for many patients given its short-term treatment duration with demonstrated potential to provide long-lasting pain relief.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

