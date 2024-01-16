Rover Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on January 12, 2024. The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act was one of the conditions to the closing of the pending acquisition of Rover by private equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc. ("Blackstone") (such pending acquisition, collectively with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the “Merger”) contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 29, 2023, between Rover, Biscuit Parent, LLC and Biscuit Merger Sub, LLC (the "Merger Agreement"). The transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement remain subject to other customary closing conditions, including the adoption of the Merger Agreement and the approval of the Merger by Rover stockholders.



About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

