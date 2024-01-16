FASTEST GROWING BRANDS TO WATCH IN 2024 – RANKINGS RELEASED BY NUMERATOR

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released its list of Brands to Watch in 2024, which analyzes 2023 performance metrics to identify brands poised for considerable growth in 2024. The rankings include fastest-growing CPG brands, most popular new items at limited-service restaurants (LSRs), top private label brands, and the top brands among Gen Z consumers and GLP-1 users.

2023 Highlights and 2024 Expectations:

Fastest-Growing CPG Brands of 2023. Drinks, energy, and virality were commonalities among the fastest-growing brands of 2023. Eight of the top ten were beverage brands, five were caffeinated or featured caffeinated variations, and seven were social media sensations.

Feastables PRIME Poppi Olipop Simply Spiked Ghost Chomps Celsius Mielle Organics Native

Methodology: Blended rank of household penetration growth and dollar sales growth between 2022 and 2023. Limited to brands with at least 5% household penetration in 2023.

Top New LSR Items of 2023. Limited-Service Restaurants continued their post-COVID rebound in 2023, reaching their highest annual sales to date. The following new menu items or limited-time offers proved to be the most popular among U.S. consumers:

Burger King Wraps Grimace Birthday (McDonald’s) Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings Chipotle Carne Asada Bowl Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap Domino’s Loaded Tots McDonald’s Cookies & Creme Pie Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits Taco Bell Chicken Enchilada Burrito

Methodology: Ranked by household penetration, limited to items that launched in 2023.

Top Brands for GLP-1 Users in 2023. As more consumers began using GLP-1 medications for diabetes management or weight loss in 2023, their buying habits shifted as well. Top brands among this consumer group span healthy foods, small indulgences, and laxatives.

T.J. Farms AquaStar Dulcolax Elmer Chocolate Hiland Casper’s FatBoy Nabisco Chicken in a Biskit JJ’s Bakery Pies Miralax Great Grains (Post)

Methodology: Blended rank of household penetration growth and dollar sales growth between 2022 and 2023. Limited to brands that reached at least 5% penetration among GLP-1 users AND that grew as fast or faster among GLP-1 users vs. the general population. GLP-1 users have self-identified through Numerator Surveys as currently using a GLP-1 medication (e.g. Ozempic, Wegovy, etc.).

Top Gen Z Brands of 2023. Gen Z continues to skew toward better-for-you brands and personal care products. Five of the top ten brands this year also appeared on last year’s list, indicating staying power among Gen Z buyers.

Olipop Poppi Reeves Farms TheraBreath Mielle Organics Native Tru Fru La Roche Posay ELF Panoxyl

Methodology: Blended rank of household penetration growth and dollar sales growth between 2022 and 2023. Limited to brands that reached at least 5% penetration among Gen Z shoppers AND that grew as fast or faster among Gen Z shoppers vs. the general population.

Top Private Label Brands of 2023. As prices rose on groceries and household products in 2023, private label / store brands continued to grow in popularity. The fastest-growing private label brands saw increased sales growth, household penetration, and sales volume this past year.

Smart Way (Kroger) Sure Fresh (Dollar Tree) Amazon Basics (Amazon) Sweet Smiles (Dollar General) Publix Deli (Publix) Homeline (Dollar Tree) Favorite Day (Target) Tuscan Garden (Aldi) True Living (Dollar General) Specially Selected (Aldi)

Methodology: Blended rank of household penetration growth and dollar sales growth between 2022 and 2023. Limited to brands with at least 10% household penetration that grew sales, units, AND household penetration between 2022 & 2023.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.