Celebrating 20 Years of Cutting-Edge Onboard Broadcasting and Technical Innovation: Vislink and MotoGP™

Vislink Celebrates 20 Years of Involvement with the World’s Most Exciting Sport

MT. OLIVE, NJ , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official RF Systems supplier to DORNA SPORTS S.L., we at Vislink Technologies, Inc. are very proud to celebrate 20 years of working at the highest level to bring audiences the most exciting, seamless live track footage of MotoGP™ bikes, racing at over 220mph!

Every twist, turn, and wild overtaking manoeuvre is captured using Vislink technology developed by working together and understanding the needs of the sport’s millions of fans worldwide.

From covering the exciting event build-up to covering practice sessions, the thrill of qualifying, and then the awesome Sprint, Moto3™ race, Moto2™ race, and the MotoGP™ Grand Prix race, Vislink provides systems to capture it all in the highest possible video quality.

Alongside the action on the track, Vislink RF wireless cameras are busy in the pitlane, bringing the drama as it unfolds in the team garages as their riders battle for success. Vislink also equips the broadcast teams who bring comments and reactions from the paddock. No other motorsport broadcast gets the viewer so close to the action!

That is why over 400 million viewers worldwide tune into MotoGP™ events each year.

“Dorna, the exclusive commercial rights holder for MotoGP, the world’s leading motorcycle racing championship, faces no small challenge in capturing the speed and passion intrinsic to the sport,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Their continued choice of Vislink as the official RF systems supplier for video communications for MotoGP is a testament to our partnership’s innovative, reliable live broadcasting capabilities.”

“We are proud to deliver technology that’s able to withstand the rigors of high-speed racing, capturing the action at all speeds and angles and enhancing the viewer experience of MotoGP fans worldwide,” he continued.

“When we started working with Vislink in 2003, Gigawave at that time, everything around the digital RF and OnBoard RF world at MotoGP was yet to be written,” added Sergi Sendra, Head of Global Technology at Dorna. “The late Henry Barczynski played a unique role in helping to develop the technology for MotoGP that today is a global point of reference. We are proud to say that Vislink is present at every corner and in the most previously inaccessible places on the track where a cable camera cannot reach. MotoGP deploys more than 40 radio frequency broadcast feeds simultaneously, ensures top performance and an incredible level of high quality around the globe to all of our fans and clients, so thank you, Vislink, for being part of it.”

While Vislink is a long-standing supplier to MotoGP™, neither party is interested in resting on their laurels. Recent years have brought a host of innovations and technological breakthroughs:

In 2021, Vislink and Dorna teamed up with BT Sport (now TNT SPORTS) and the University of Strathclyde to bring live footage of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix to a global audience through the world's first-ever private standalone 5G network for sports broadcasting. Vislink’s 5G handheld and onboard camera beamed live pictures to a worldwide audience.





In 2022, Vislink joined Dorna at the Mobile World Conference Barcelona to showcase the technology behind these breakthrough 5G wireless systems — giving audiences a closeup view of some of the most innovative technology in live sports broadcasting today.





In 2023, Vislink has collaborated in bringing fans new angles, such as the ShoulderCam, to keep fans on the edge of their seats.



“I can’t think of a better way to honor 20 years of partnership,” said Mickey Miller. “We’re honored by Dorna’s continued trust and excited to see where our collaboration takes live motorsports broadcasting in the next 20 years. The future for us is as exciting as ever.”

