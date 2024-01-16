DANDY® CELERY OFFERS SHOPPERS A CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 GRAND PRIZE

Oviedo, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth year in a row, Dandy® Celery , leading grower of fresh celery, announces the return of its largest annual promotion, ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running now through February 9, Dandy is offering participants a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize along with weekly prizes by entering the sweepstakes on its website HERE.

In addition to the $1,000 grand prize, Dandy will choose one winner each week to receive a shipment of Dandy fresh cut celery and a $100 gift card to put towards creating the perfect watch party for the big game in February.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our largest and most popular annual promotion giving celery lovers a chance to win $1,000 to host a football party of a lifetime,” said Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “No matter what team you’re cheering for, our goal is to help shoppers enjoy the big game and ‘celery-brate’ with ready to eat snacks that are fresh, easy, and hassle free.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com until February 9. Winners will be emailed directly the week of February 16. Dandy Celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on grocery store shelves. The brand is committed to providing fresh recipe inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more check out www.DipIt2WinIt.com and enter for a chance to win. Follow Dandy’s social media platforms for daily recipe and celery usage inspiration at Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

Attachment