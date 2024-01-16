AQUA-TOTS SWIM SCHOOLS RANKED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE’S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Aqua-Tots Swim Schools as 118th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools’ position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Celebrating our sixth consecutive year among the world's premier franchises is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence at Aqua-Tots," shares Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. "The distinctiveness of Aqua-Tots is driven by the passion and tenacity of our franchisees. Their capacity to transcend industry norms and commitment to think outside the box speaks to their determination and grit in an ever-evolving industry. We’re grateful to work alongside each of them, and we’re immensely proud of the transformative impact they are making in communities and the lives of families around the world."

To view Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###