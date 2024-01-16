HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PLAZA SAN ANTONIO HOTEL & SPA, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, OPENING THIS WEEK

San Antonio, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio’s first Autograph Collection Hotel, Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, is set to open this Thursday, January 18. The new luxury hotel at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard features 253 oversized guest rooms, two restaurants/bars, expansive meeting space, and repurposed 19th century historic buildings that are home to a day spa and a one-of-a-kind bungalow suite.

“Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa is like nothing else in the city, offering luxury amenities in a garden oasis rooted in history,” said General Manager Juan Flores. “Guests will be awed by the sanctuary provided, outstanding cuisine, and convenient access to everything the city has to offer. We’re thrilled to welcome our guests.”

The hotel, owned and operated by White Lodging, is located at the intersection of the trendy Southtown neighborhood and the rich culture of downtown San Antonio – just steps away from Hemisfair, La Villita and the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Luxury and wellness amenities are complete at Plaza San Antonio with the addition of a new day spa – The Spa Plaza San Antonio. The Spa Plaza San Antonio, open initially with limited in-room services for guests only, will officially open its full suite of services to the public in March. In anticipation of the full opening, The Spa Plaza San Antonio is offering a 24% discount for any appointments scheduled for March that are booked in advance during the first week of the hotel’s opening (must book between Jan. 18 - Jan. 25). Reservations are accepted at www.spaplazasanantonio.com.

As previously announced, Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa also features a resort-style swimming pool and two community-focused restaurants and bars – Corinne San Antonio and Anaqua Garden Bar.

Led by Executive Chef Joseph Krauss, Corinne San Antonio serves weekday breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and weekend brunch and dinner. Corinne’s menu weaves together classic American food with South Texas and Gulf Coast influences. In addition to a carefully curated food menu, the full-service restaurant features an extensive cocktail and wine program. Weekend brunch is served from 7 AM to 2 PM, reopening for dinner at 5 PM. Happy hour can be enjoyed from 4 to 6 PM.

Named after the property’s historic 42-foot tall Anaqua tree, Anaqua Garden Bar is a sanctuary overlooking the hotel’s outdoor pool and surrounded by greenery. Anaqua will feature a fusion of Japanese foodways with Latin tradition, inventive botanical-forward cocktails, lush seating and a curated soundtrack to create a Zen oasis. Limited winter hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 PM to 10 PM and Friday and Saturday 4 PM to midnight. Heaters and screens are available to stay cozy. Regular operating hours and extended outdoor seating will come with our grand opening later this Spring!

Plaza San Antonio offers flexible and unique meeting space options for every event and wedding type with more than 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor venues, including a nearly 6,000 square foot ballroom.

Plaza San Antonio is the only Autograph Collection hotel in San Antonio. For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels, visit www.autograph-hotels.marriott.com. For further details about the hotel, visit www.plazasanantoniohotelandspa.com.

# # #

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 235 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 40 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio comprises approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing hospitalitarians committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging is the second highest in the 2021 J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark for third-party management companies and has been near the top since the first benchmark was published. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Attachments