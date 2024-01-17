PRIDE Industries to be honored at REAL LEADERS®️ celebration on February 6

Roseville, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, PRIDE Industries has been named a Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®, a Global Media and Certified B Corp dedicated to inspiring the future of business. Real Leaders® awards the Top Impact Company honor to privately owned companies based on their leadership performance within six categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration and Transformation).

PRIDE Industries ranked 40th among 185 companies in the Top Impact category, chosen from a field of 500 applicants from more than 15 countries.

With its five-decade track record of creating employment for people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries is a natural Top Impact Company. A pioneer in the inclusivity movement, the company’s influence stretches from small businesses to governmental and Fortune 500 organizations. Its impact also reaches military veterans and former foster youth, through its Veterans Program and Youth Employment Services (YES!) program, respectively.

"We are thrilled to be recognized, for a second consecutive year, as a Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. “Our long-term focus on creating employment for people with disabilities has been a key factor in achieving this award. Organizations that employ people with disabilities have stronger cultures, employee retention, and bottom lines. Together, in partnership with our customers, our success proves the value of an inclusive workforce."

The 2024 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, and Every Man Jack. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.

In addition to the new I.M.P.A.C.T categories, the awards debuted five new awards such as: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent. “After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the ‘Top Impact Companies’ it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact,” said Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders’ General Manager.

A special “Real Leaders UNITE” awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2024, to honor the winners.

ABOUT PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

LinkedIn: Real Leaders

Instagram: @Real_Leaders

Twitter: @Real_Leaders

Facebook: @RealLeadersMagazine

Hashtag: #RealLeadersImpactAwards

###

Attachment