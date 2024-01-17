Arlo Technologies Recognized for Connected Home Innovation in 8th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, has been selected as the winner of the “Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Arlo offers a ground-breaking ecosystem of smart security products, software, and services, underscored by a commitment to consumer data privacy and protection. The company’s advanced products and services intelligently work together to offer robust security that is connected and easily managed from anywhere. With a variety of smart cameras and video doorbells powered by the Arlo Secure app with advanced AI and CV capabilities, Arlo delivers holistic smart security that makes it simple for users to keep connected and react quickly.

Breakthrough innovations in security camera features include high-quality resolution, wide fields of view, night vision, motion detection, real-time smartphone notifications, recording capability, and more. Arlo offers these features across all security cameras, with alerts available through the Arlo Secure subscription service for iOS and Android. Camera lines include the affordable Arlo Essential Series, the Arlo Pro Series, the Arlo Ultra and the Arlo Go.

The Arlo Essential Series (2nd Generation) includes the Essential XL Outdoor Camera with 4X the battery life of the Essential Outdoor Camera, as well as an Essential Indoor Camera with an automated privacy shield. The lineup also features a Video Doorbell with head-to-toe 180-degree field of view.

Additionally, the Arlo Pro Series offers superior video quality and zoom capabilities, capturing small details with precision. Specifically, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K is a tri-band security camera that boasts enterprise-level performance for both consumers and businesses. It operates off dual-band Wi-Fi and features Arlo SecureLink™ technology, enabling connections to other SecureLink™ devices like the Arlo Home Security System.

The Arlo Home Security System features an All-In-One multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions along with the Keypad Sensor Hub that offers centralized control of the Arlo Home Security system. The system pairs with Arlo’s 24/7 Professional Monitoring service, granting access to highly trained Security Experts who monitor and respond to emergency situations.

“Arlo’s range of innovative products ensure everything can be protected in a way that’s customized to the users specific needs. From break-ins to fires, security threats can take a toll on peace of mind and Arlo’s solutions help minimize those risks,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Arlo for being ‘Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year!’ Their comprehensive products along with their leading-edge smart cameras, including the innovative Pro 5S 2K, arms users with advanced solutions for protecting everything they love.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders, and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“We design products to level up smart home security while also simplifying the user experience and are extremely proud and grateful to be named the Connected Home Security Camera Company of the Year from IoT Breakthrough,” said Matt McRae, CEO at Arlo. “Our ecosystem of products, software and services provide the level of protection that consumers demand and make it simple to keep connected to their home and ensure their family’s safety from any location.”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo‘s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.