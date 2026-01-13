Omron Electronic Components Recognized for Internet-of-Things Innovation in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that OMRON Electronic Components , a global leader in innovative component solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year” award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Omron weather sensor, which offers the ability to sense various climate characteristics, including temperature, humidity, light, barometric pressure, windspeed, wind direction, and rainfall, in a singular housing with no moving parts. The breakthrough solution delivers robust, real-time insights and can link seamlessly to smart city IoT networks, easily transmitting data to nearby users for safety and evaluation.

The sensor supports advanced monitoring of environmental variables with high sensitivity and multi-parameter sensing capabilities. Its compact, durable design makes it ideal for field deployment in harsh conditions, and the device has been used across several applications, from smart farming to smart lighting to spot weather gathering. The Omron Weather Sensor works closely with integrators to bring the collected data to most standard LoRa communication protocols, and is also being developed to include basic LTE.

“Omron’s high versatility along with its low maintenance design makes for an ideal component in IoT climate studies. Tools used for tracking changing weather patterns are an increasingly valuable resource in smart agriculture. Using sensors to gather spot weather data on the fly helps farmers, city planners, and ecologists along with mitigating climate disasters,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “Omron’s weather sensor is helping to easily tackle all of these challenges as they come, offering a solution in a changing technical and natural world. Farmers can track weather data in real time while also benefiting from low-power, long-range communication. We’re proud to award Omron ‘Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year!’”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“Across the globe, industries are working to develop devices that not only capture critical climate data, but also seamlessly connect that information through advanced IoT networks. This is especially important for the future of agriculture, where timely, accurate insight can truly make a difference,” said Judy Connors, President & COO at OMRON Electronic Components. “We are honored to receive this recognition from IoT Breakthrough, and we remain committed to delivering smart, reliable IoT solutions that help the agricultural community capture, understand, and share climate data tailored to their needs.”

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OMRON Electronic Components

For over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON’s broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.