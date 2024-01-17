Vertex Named a Winner of IDC’s 2023 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, is proud to announce that it is once again a winner of IDC’s SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax. The 2023 SaaSPath Survey by IDC saw Vertex receive top ratings amongst SaaS Tax Vendors for overall customer satisfaction.



The CSAT Awards, a customer satisfaction award program by IDC, recognizes top software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market. Winners are selected based on the highest customer satisfaction scores sourced from IDC's SaaSPath, Services Path and Cloud Path surveys. These international assessments gather feedback from roughly 2,900 organizations spanning all geographic regions and company sizes. Participants are tasked with rating their vendors on over two dozen different customer satisfaction metrics.

Vertex excelled in numerous areas across IDC’s survey results, earning high ratings for user experience, data management, cloud native architecture and superior features and functionality. Additionally, the Company received favorable rankings for robust data security, ease of integration, enterprise-level customer support/service, fast time to value, proven track record in digital business and value for the price paid.

"Delivering cutting-edge indirect tax solutions, services and unparalleled customer support has been the hallmark of Vertex’s brand for over 40 years. We are honored to receive IDC's SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax for a third year in a row," stated Vertex Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Jones. "Not only is it an acknowledgement to our strategic approach, but a testament to the hard work of our expert team.”

Vertex has consistently been positioned as a Leader in various reports by IDC, such as MarketScapes, including recognition in 2021 in worldwide tax automation for enterprise and VAT for small and midsize businesses.

“Given the complexity involved in global tax regulations, businesses need to make investments to modernize and equip tax managers with the latest tools to aid them in their compliance goals," noted Kevin Permenter, IDC research director, financial applications. “Vertex continues to provide powerful software and services that help businesses to streamline processes and remove undue burdens off of already stretched tax, compliance and IT teams.”

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

