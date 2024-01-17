New Leaders to Join Tenneco’s Öhlins Racing, Positioning Team for Global Growth

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc McAllister as the brand’s new Vice President and General Manager and Tom Wittenschlaeger to the newly created position of general manager, North America. McAllister replaces Henrik Johansson, who announced last fall that he would retire after nearly 30 years as a member of the Öhlins team.



Both McAllister and Wittenschlaeger will be charged with taking the legendary European brand and capturing opportunities for growth with a global audience – especially in North America, which provides multiple opportunities for success.

“The Öhlins team has successfully positioned the business, technology, and product lines to claim the title of the world leader in high-performance suspension for both two and four-wheel vehicles,” said Tenneco CEO Jim Voss. “We are thrilled to have Marc and Tom join the Öhlins leadership team and help extend this exceptional product line to enthusiasts worldwide. Tenneco’s commitment to investment and support will be key drivers in accelerating the growth of the Öhlins business. This strategic focus ensures our success with existing customers and enables us to reach new, underserved customers.”

McAllister, joins Tenneco after spending the past 30 years in the powersports industry. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Tucker Powersports Inc., a world-class leader in the delivery of powersports aftermarket parts, accessories, and apparel. Prior to his time with Tucker Powersports, McAllister spent nearly 25 years with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, beginning in 1995 as a design engineer and advancing to hold positions of increasing responsibility during his career.

Wittenschlaeger joins Tenneco from AYRO, Inc., a unique low speed electric vehicle (LSEV) company based in Round Rock, Texas, where he served as CEO. Prior to his time with AYRO, Wittenschlaeger was CEO of Stator MicroMobility. Prior to that, he spent four years with FOX Factory, as president, power vehicles group and most recently as chief strategy officer.

“The addition of Tom will allow us to continue the rich legacy of Öhlins by expanding its presence in North America,” continued Voss. “It is our belief that the combination of race-derived European suspension technology with Tenneco’s unrivaled manufacturing prowess, will offer the North American market a new and attractive alternative for OEMs and the aftermarket alike."

