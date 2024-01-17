Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Its Film Portfolio with New Scripts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) continues to strengthen its collaboration with renowned screenwriter Mark Cramer by acquiring the rights to his latest scripts for two heartwarming Christmas movies.



This announcement follows the recent acquisition of two faith-based scripts from the same writer whose previous works are available on streaming platforms such as Disney, Amazon, Apple and Pure Flix.

The newly acquired projects, “It’s A Wonderful Wife” and “Twas the Lights Before Christmas,” are designed to provide festive joy and romance for family audiences. These scripts will become part of the Big Film Fund, an innovative project currently in development with BSEG that invites movie enthusiasts to become investors in upcoming films (learn more here: https://www.bigfilmfund.com)

In addition to this proposal, combined with a new stock offering, BSEG has garnered significant interest from audiences all over the world with over 327,000 visitors to its offering page https://bigscreenoffering.com.

Regarding the latest additions to our growing roster, BSEG’s Kimberley Kates, said “Mark’s scripts resonate with the core values that Big Screen Entertainment represents. We’re on a mission to create films that not only entertain, but also touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.”

Based in Los Angeles and publicly traded, Big Screen has intensified its strategy to curate a selection of high-quality films, meticulously chosen by its experienced in-house team, with the goal of providing financial returns to investors.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, distribution in the US and Internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f7dff7f-59fa-4a13-9475-0b80a543f18c