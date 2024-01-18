Coalesce Announces Top System Integrator Partners for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, is excited to announce the 2023 System Integrator Partners of the Year, celebrating their exceptional commitment and contributions to data innovation and solution development.

This year's top honoree for North America is Hakkoda, renowned for its expertise in Snowflake Data Cloud solutions. Scalefree earns the title in the EMEA region, recognized for its innovative use of Data Vault 2.0 in delivering data-driven solutions.

For the Australia and New Zealand market, Lightfold and Qrious share the accolade. Lightfold excels in modern data stack technologies, while Qrious, a part of the Spark Business Group, is transforming New Zealand businesses with data and analytics.

The Coalesce Partner Program, initiated in 2022, aims to empower data management professionals in leveraging data for actionable insights and impactful business outcomes. Our partners, through their dedication and collaboration, have significantly advanced the data industry, driving innovative solutions and accelerating Data Cloud adoption.

CJ Oordt, Director of Strategic Alliances at Coalesce, commends this year's winners for their dedication to cloud innovation and transformation. "We're thrilled to continue strengthening these partnerships and advancing data modernization, particularly for Snowflake customers," says Oordt.

