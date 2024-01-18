Blaze Pizza Introduces Fast Fire’d Meatballs

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza , the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, has announced a new core menu innovation to kick off the new year – Fast Fire’d Meatballs. Generously sized and served piping hot, the new Fast Fire’d Meatballs are perfectly paired with Blaze's house-made red sauce and topped with a dollop of creamy Ricotta and tangy banana peppers.



The Fast Fire’d Meatball bowl is priced at $6.99 and contains three meatballs. To encourage trial, the newest addition to Blaze’s menu is also being offered for just $1 per meatball with purchase of a pizza for the rest of January. Guests can also enjoy a small side of 2 meatballs as part of Blaze’s popular “Take Two” menu, where guests can select two choices for one low price -- a half pizza, salad, cheesy bread and now new meatballs.

“We’re known for our customizable pizza options, but more than that, it’s about offering our guests something craveable they typically enjoy at a casual dining restaurant, but served faster and at a great value. Our new meatballs certainly deliver on those elements,” said Beto Guajardo, President and CEO of Blaze Pizza.

Blaze Pizza’s commitment to using high-quality ingredients is matched by the brand’s dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they’re craving. Guests can combine more than 45 different ingredients, including toppings like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With multiple crusts to choose from, including a signature made-from-scratch dough, gluten-free crust, and cauliflower, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide guests with an experience that meets their lifestyle.

*Fast Fire’d Meatballs available only at participating U.S. locations.



About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and six countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

