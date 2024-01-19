Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024
On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 471 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 11 January 2024 to 17 January 2024:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|11 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.47
|44.78
|44.12
|444 700
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 987
|45.41
|45.66
|45.04
|453 510
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|15 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|45.49
|45.84
|45.26
|454 900
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|44.73
|45.12
|44.44
|447 300
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 January 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 484
|44.15
|44.50
|43.68
|418 719
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|49 471
|44.86
|45.84
|43.68
|2 219 129
On 17 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 274 858 own shares, or 4.15% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
