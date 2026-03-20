Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 039 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
12 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 24140.4040.6540.15252 136
 MTF CBOE3 64040.3940.6540.20147 020
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 61039.7740.1039.35262 880
 MTF CBOE2 93639.7539.9539.35116 706
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
16 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 42039.6639.8039.35254 617
 MTF CBOE2 74839.6739.8039.40109 013
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 66239.6639.9039.10264 215
 MTF CBOE2 73539.6639.8539.10108 470
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 March 2026Euronext Brussels4 96040.2440.5040.05199 590
 MTF CBOE2 08740.2940.5040.0084 085
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 45 03939.9440.6539.101 798 733

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 March 202620040.2040.2040.208 040
13 March 20261 60039.8340.3039.4063 728
16 March 20261 04039.5439.6039.4041 122
17 March 202656039.1939.4039.0021 946
18 March 202600.000.000.000
Total3 400   134 836


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 March 202640040.5040.6040.4016 200
13 March 202600.000.000.000
16 March 202680039.7339.8039.6031 784
17 March 202680039.6339.8039.5531 704
18 March 202680040.2840.5040.0032 224
Total2 800   111 912

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 011 shares.

On 18 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 290 040 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260320E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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