Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 039 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 12 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 241 40.40 40.65 40.15 252 136 MTF CBOE 3 640 40.39 40.65 40.20 147 020 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 610 39.77 40.10 39.35 262 880 MTF CBOE 2 936 39.75 39.95 39.35 116 706 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 420 39.66 39.80 39.35 254 617 MTF CBOE 2 748 39.67 39.80 39.40 109 013 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 662 39.66 39.90 39.10 264 215 MTF CBOE 2 735 39.66 39.85 39.10 108 470 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 960 40.24 40.50 40.05 199 590 MTF CBOE 2 087 40.29 40.50 40.00 84 085 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 45 039 39.94 40.65 39.10 1 798 733

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 March 2026 200 40.20 40.20 40.20 8 040 13 March 2026 1 600 39.83 40.30 39.40 63 728 16 March 2026 1 040 39.54 39.60 39.40 41 122 17 March 2026 560 39.19 39.40 39.00 21 946 18 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 400 134 836





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 March 2026 400 40.50 40.60 40.40 16 200 13 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 March 2026 800 39.73 39.80 39.60 31 784 17 March 2026 800 39.63 39.80 39.55 31 704 18 March 2026 800 40.28 40.50 40.00 32 224 Total 2 800 111 912

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 011 shares.

On 18 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 290 040 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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