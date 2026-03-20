Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 039 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|12 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 241
|40.40
|40.65
|40.15
|252 136
|MTF CBOE
|3 640
|40.39
|40.65
|40.20
|147 020
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|13 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 610
|39.77
|40.10
|39.35
|262 880
|MTF CBOE
|2 936
|39.75
|39.95
|39.35
|116 706
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 420
|39.66
|39.80
|39.35
|254 617
|MTF CBOE
|2 748
|39.67
|39.80
|39.40
|109 013
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 662
|39.66
|39.90
|39.10
|264 215
|MTF CBOE
|2 735
|39.66
|39.85
|39.10
|108 470
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 960
|40.24
|40.50
|40.05
|199 590
|MTF CBOE
|2 087
|40.29
|40.50
|40.00
|84 085
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|45 039
|39.94
|40.65
|39.10
|1 798 733
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 March 2026 to 18 March 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 March 2026
|200
|40.20
|40.20
|40.20
|8 040
|13 March 2026
|1 600
|39.83
|40.30
|39.40
|63 728
|16 March 2026
|1 040
|39.54
|39.60
|39.40
|41 122
|17 March 2026
|560
|39.19
|39.40
|39.00
|21 946
|18 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 400
|134 836
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 March 2026
|400
|40.50
|40.60
|40.40
|16 200
|13 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 March 2026
|800
|39.73
|39.80
|39.60
|31 784
|17 March 2026
|800
|39.63
|39.80
|39.55
|31 704
|18 March 2026
|800
|40.28
|40.50
|40.00
|32 224
|Total
|2 800
|111 912
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 011 shares.
On 18 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 290 040 own shares, or 4.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment