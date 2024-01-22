Employees Using SmartDollar Reach $1 Billion Milestone

Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDollar, the employee financial wellness program developed by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, proudly announces its users have achieved $1 billion in financial turnaround — the amount of debt current SmartDollar users have paid off and how much money they've put into savings, since starting the program.

The SmartDollar benefit, utilized by leading companies such as U-Haul, Southeastern Freight Lines and Neighborly offers employees education and user-friendly tools for budgeting, saving, and long-term financial planning. The program is founded on Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps — proven principles that have empowered millions to take control of their finances through lasting behavior change.

“Financial stress at home follows people to work," Ramsey said. “After doing this for 30 years, we've found it affects productivity, engagement and morale. It’s awesome to see leaders serving their teams well by offering SmartDollar, and we’re excited it’s led to major financial turnarounds for so many people. We're going for a billion more!”

A study done by Ramsey Solutions found 55% of employees worry about their personal finances every day. 45% say money problems distract them from their work. The study also found money problems cause employees to feel stressed, burned out, overwhelmed and even angry at work.

SmartDollar has been used by more than 6,000 companies and 3.5 million employees. To learn more visit ramseysolutions.com/smartdollar.

About SmartDollar

Ramsey Solutions’ SmartDollar is Dave Ramsey’s complete solution for financial wellness in the workplace. The SmartDollar program provides access to educational content from financial experts, financial coaching that helps motivate employees to take action, and easy-to-use tools that empower employees to proactively take control of their money and break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. SmartDollar is a fully digital product that teaches employees to budget, pay off debt and save for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help employees change their behavior toward money so they can use their largest wealth-building tool —their income — to save and invest instead of paying consumer debt. Visit ramseysolutions.com/smartdollar.