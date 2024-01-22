SMX Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Innovation

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and information technology (IT) solutions, is excited to announce a three-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This agreement is intended for SMX, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, to assist customers in achieving meaningful transformation while prioritizing security and compliance. By combining the power and security of AWS with the highly regulated mission expertise of SMX, customers can now confidently overcome any challenges blocking their digital transformation. Our Intelligent Automation Platform, SMX Elevate, is the ultimate tool to accelerate innovation by:



Extending commercial cloud securely to the public sector at the mission edge and accelerating insights ensuring that customers fully realize the outcomes from their digital transformation investments.

Building a community where organizations can adopt cloud, confident that their workloads will be secure and compliant Day-1 and every day thereafter.

As part of this agreement, SMX and AWS are offering proven, repeatable, scalable, and secure digital solutions tailored for federal customers and their solution providers ensuring accelerated outcomes. These solutions provide a compliant path to rapidly embracing the disruptive potential of emerging innovations - this includes leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI), sovereign data, and satellite-enabled broadband access to AWS, ensuring that federal clients are at the forefront of technology, efficiently harnessing these advancements for quicker, more impactful results.

“SMX is committed to outcomes that drive innovation and transformation for public sector customers, ensuring critical mission goals are met. This strategic collaboration with AWS allows us to equip our teams with the additional resources needed to accelerate innovation and help our clients realize the full benefit of AWS and SMX technologies,” said SMX CEO, Peter LaMontagne.

Robert Groat, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology, emphasized, “As an AWS Partner for over a decade, we’re very excited that our collaboration with AWS continues to expand and grow. SMX Elevate was designed to accelerate innovation and empower our customers and this SCA with AWS will further support this vision.”