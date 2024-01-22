GoGuardian Launches Pear Deck Learning, a Comprehensive Ecosystem of Innovative Learning Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, the leading company delivering proven solutions to create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments, today unveiled a unified ecosystem for its curriculum and instruction products under a new name: Pear Deck Learning.



Available now to school districts nationwide, Pear Deck Learning offers a comprehensive ecosystem of tools for instruction, engagement, assessment, and intervention that is rooted in learning science and designed to help K-12 classrooms — teachers and students alike — achieve their full potential.

Pear Deck Learning is introduced at a time when educators are seeking ways to close pandemic-related learning gaps while leveraging educational technologies to save time, support planning, and better enable the most important part of their work: driving positive learning outcomes. In a recent nationally representative survey1, one out of four educators expressed difficulty connecting data points from different edtech tools to form actionable insights. Pear Deck Learning solves this by delivering an ecosystem of integrated tools for a dynamic and enriching classroom experience.

The Pear Deck Learning ecosystem includes Pear Assessment, formerly known as Edulastic; Pear Deck, the widely used flagship instructional product; Pear Deck Tutor, formerly TutorMe; and Pear Practice, formerly Giant Steps. Combined, these tools are already used by more than 21 million students and 1.1 million educators across the United States.

“Pear Deck Learning is the culmination of nearly a decade of work to understand the needs and challenges of students and educators through every stage of the learning journey,” said Advait Shinde, CEO and Co-Founder of GoGuardian. “Millions of students already use our tools as part of their education, yet we knew we could create an experience that was even more supportive, seamless to use, and flexible to every student’s unique needs. Pear Deck Learning delivers on this promise and aims to support millions more students through its integrated ecosystem of engaging and effective learning experiences.”

Jamie Ehrhart, head of marketing at GoGuardian, added: “The introduction of Pear Deck Learning expands upon the beloved Pear Deck platform, weaving together a synchronized collection of products that integrate with every facet of the learning environment. Pear Deck has long been embraced by educators as a source of fun, excitement, and wonder in the classroom, and we’re thrilled to infuse the entire Pear Deck Learning ecosystem with the same joy for learning.”

Pear Deck Learning enables educators to assess progress, deliver real-time feedback, offer personalized instruction and practice, and foster inclusive and engaging learning experiences for every learner through:

Pear Assessment – A versatile assessment tool, already supporting more than 6.5 million students, that gives educators insight into student learning and standards mastery from a suite of clear visualizations and reports.

– A versatile assessment tool, already supporting more than 6.5 million students, that gives educators insight into student learning and standards mastery from a suite of clear visualizations and reports. Pear Deck – An interactive presentation platform designed to enhance teacher-student interaction and engagement, offering real-time feedback and personalized instruction. Pear Deck is used by more than 760,000 educators and supports more than 14.2 million students.

– An interactive presentation platform designed to enhance teacher-student interaction and engagement, offering real-time feedback and personalized instruction. Pear Deck is used by more than 760,000 educators and supports more than 14.2 million students. Pear Deck Tutor – An on-demand tutoring platform that connects students across all grade levels with high-quality, one-on-one tutoring tailored to their unique learning style. Pear Deck Tutor has conducted over 1.1 million live tutoring sessions and 778,000 hours of live, 1:1 tutoring.

– An on-demand tutoring platform that connects students across all grade levels with high-quality, one-on-one tutoring tailored to their unique learning style. Pear Deck Tutor has conducted over 1.1 million live tutoring sessions and 778,000 hours of live, 1:1 tutoring. Pear Practice – A gamified learning experience that facilitates differentiated practice, reinforcing a growth mindset and fostering collaboration through standards-aligned curriculum and reports, enhancing differentiated instruction and helping to accelerate student mastery. More than 114,000 students and 57,500 educators have already created an account with Pear Practice.

When combined, the easy-to-use tools within Pear Deck Learning create a powerful support solution for teachers and students that extends beyond the capabilities of individual applications. The solutions will also integrate with other industry-leading tools and will provide connected data sets that provide actionable insights to influence teachers’ planning.





Caption: Pear Deck Learning offers a comprehensive ecosystem of tools for instruction, engagement, assessment, and intervention that is rooted in learning science and designed to help K-12 classrooms — teachers and students alike — achieve their full potential.

Google, which delivers leading technologies on which many of GoGuardian’s classroom innovations are built, welcomed Pear Deck Learning with praise for its integrated approach:

“GoGuardian consistently delivers innovative and effective solutions that meet educators’ most pressing needs. Their integrations across a number of Google for Education tools — including Chromebooks, Google Workspace for Education, and Google Cloud — have enabled exciting new advances with generative AI,” said Alisa Sommer O'Hara, global head of edtech partnerships and programs at Google. “The Pear Deck Learning ecosystem now makes it easier than ever for educators to leverage GoGuardian’s learning products to drive positive student outcomes, and Google is proud to continue partnering with GoGuardian on delivering these solutions to classrooms everywhere.”

Teacher Laurie Joseph, an English Language Arts instructor for 6th to 8th graders at Tempe Elementary School District in Arizona, added her classroom perspective: “Having one ecosystem of edtech tools makes everything more cohesive. And it helps me know that everything from practice sets to assessments will be aligned with our lessons. This will truly be a one-stop shop for teachers.”

For more information and to inquire about purchasing Pear Deck Learning for your school district, please visit peardeck.com.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian aims to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges by combining the best in learning science and technology across every part of the K-12 learning journey. Our award-winning system of educational tools, which includes GoGuardian Admin, Beacon, and Teacher to support student safety and productivity, and Pear Deck Learning for curriculum and instruction, is trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

Contact

GoGuardian PR

press@goguardian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a24bcbc-1b26-4dc0-9073-cb22d5f97f9c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea4361d-f1d6-4f54-9a7f-3b665ee18831

__________________________

1 A survey conducted by GoGuardian from Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, 2023, asked the question “On a scale of 1-5, with 1 being ‘very difficult’ and 5 being ‘very easy,’ how easy do you find it to connect data points from your different edtech tools to form actionable insights?” A nationally representative response from 464 US educators yielded 25.3% “very difficult” or “difficult.”