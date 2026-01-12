GoGuardian Launches Hall Pass for Safer Hallways, More Classroom Learning

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian , a leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced the release of GoGuardian Hall Pass , a comprehensive digital hall pass management system designed to enhance school safety and streamline classroom operations.

As schools nationwide grapple with the challenges of maintaining safe learning environments, many continue to rely on outdated, manual hall pass systems that are error-prone, lack transparency, and fail to provide the oversight needed to ensure student safety. GoGuardian Hall Pass transforms the outdated paper pass into an organized, insight-rich system that supports safety, accountability, and instructional continuity across every classroom to increase student engagement and learning. GoGuardian Hall Pass uses AI-driven oversight of hallway conditions to automatically allow or pause passes based on school-defined safety settings, handling enforcement in real time while giving staff the ability to instantly override when needed.

"Schools have made tremendous strides in digital safety and classroom management, but physical safety—particularly managing students in the hallways during the school day—has remained largely manual and inefficient," said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology & Product Officer at GoGuardian. "GoGuardian Hall Pass brings the same level of innovation and oversight to physical safety that we've delivered for digital learning environments. It gives educators peace of mind, reduces disruptions, and ensures that every student is accounted for."

Addressing Critical Safety and Operational Challenges

GoGuardian Hall Pass solves several persistent challenges facing K–12 schools by applying data-informed automation and AI-supported insights to hallway management:

Strengthen Physical Security: Increase visibility into hallway activity by tracking pass usage and identifying unauthorized roaming. Staff can more easily determine which students are out of class without permission, helping reduce instances of vandalism, fighting, vaping, and other unsafe behaviors.

Increase visibility into hallway activity by tracking pass usage and identifying unauthorized roaming. Staff can more easily determine which students are out of class without permission, helping reduce instances of vandalism, fighting, vaping, and other unsafe behaviors. Turn Behavioral Trends Into Data-Driven Policies: Digital passes create a verifiable usage log that surfaces behavioral patterns such as peak congestion times and repeat “frequent fliers.” These insights help to automate recommendations for new rules based on actual hallway activity.

Digital passes create a verifiable usage log that surfaces behavioral patterns such as peak congestion times and repeat “frequent fliers.” These insights help to automate recommendations for new rules based on actual hallway activity. Reclaim Instructional Time: Simplify teacher workflows with one-click pass management. Teachers can approve or deny requests and oversee pass status without interrupting instruction, helping keep students focused and minimizing classroom disruptions. Schools using GoGuardian Teacher can manage passes directly within the platform.

Simplify teacher workflows with one-click pass management. Teachers can approve or deny requests and oversee pass status without interrupting instruction, helping keep students focused and minimizing classroom disruptions. Schools using can manage passes directly within the platform. Enable Consistent Oversight and Policy Enforcement: Administrators can centrally define and enforce site-wide and group-specific rules, including maximum hallway occupancy, time limits, blocked periods, and restrictions that prevent specific students from being out simultaneously—supporting consistent policy enforcement across classrooms and campuses.

Designed for Every Role in the School

GoGuardian Hall Pass features tailored experiences for each stakeholder:

Teachers can create, approve, and oversee hall passes digitally, accessing them through GoGuardian Hall Pass or directly within GoGuardian Teacher, without leaving their teaching flow.

can create, approve, and oversee hall passes digitally, accessing them through GoGuardian Hall Pass or directly within GoGuardian Teacher, without leaving their teaching flow. Students can request passes digitally from any device, view their active passes, and receive notifications when passes are approved or expiring.

can request passes digitally from any device, view their active passes, and receive notifications when passes are approved or expiring. Administrators gain comprehensive oversight through centralized dashboards showing hallway activity, pass history, usage patterns, and policy violations—along with automatically surfaced rule recommendations that help prevent risky or disruptive student interactions.

gain comprehensive oversight through centralized dashboards showing hallway activity, pass history, usage patterns, and policy violations—along with automatically surfaced rule recommendations that help prevent risky or disruptive student interactions. Hall Monitors can view current information about who should be in hallways, check pass validity, and quickly identify students who may need assistance or redirection.

GoGuardian Hall Pass also includes Kiosk Mode, enabling shared-device login for in-classroom kiosks where students can request passes independently, while teachers maintain one-click pass management. Teachers can approve, deny, and view pass status directly from their screen without disrupting instruction—and schools using GoGuardian Teacher can manage passes seamlessly from within the GoGuardian Teacher dashboard. Robust reporting capabilities provide administrators and educators with insights into total pass activity, time spent out of class, and individual student patterns to support timely intervention.

Commitment to Student-Centered Safety

GoGuardian Hall Pass is built on the same student-centered principles that guide all GoGuardian products. The solution prioritizes transparency, respect for student privacy, and positive support rather than punitive oversight. By providing clear, consistent rules and timely communication between all stakeholders, Hall Pass helps create a culture of accountability and safety.

“This is about supporting safe, focused learning environments, not surveillance,” Gupta said. “GoGuardian Hall Pass helps schools set clear expectations so students can stay engaged in learning, teachers can stay focused on instruction, and everyone can feel confident in the safety of their buildings. It extends our mission of empowering educators and protecting students into the physical spaces of the school.”

GoGuardian Hall Pass integrates seamlessly with existing school technology infrastructure, including Google, Microsoft, Clever, and ClassLink SSO systems. For schools already using GoGuardian Teacher, the integration is immediate—teachers can manage hall passes without switching platforms or disrupting their classroom management workflow. Schools interested in learning more can visit www.goguardian.com/hall-pass .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

