GoGuardian Hall Pass Launches Smart Reports and Site Scan

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian , a leading provider of digital learning solutions for K–12 education trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced significant AI-powered enhancements to GoGuardian Hall Pass . New smart reports and site scan features empower school and district administrators to spot emerging patterns, prioritize interventions, and maintain consistent hallway oversight without increasing workload.

While digital hall pass systems have provided schools with valuable data about student movement, administrators have struggled to translate that information into actionable insights. Manual review of hallway activity is time-consuming and inconsistent, often resulting in safety concerns and behavioral patterns being discovered only after incidents escalate. GoGuardian Hall Pass now proactively addresses this challenge by delivering automated analysis that surfaces the insights that matter most.

Smart reports: Custom insights on demand

Smart reports let administrators ask questions about hallway activity in plain language and receive targeted analysis without needing to build complex queries or manually filter data. Administrators can turn live data into a recurring daily or weekly report, automatically delivered to selected staff members to establish consistent oversight routines across teams.

Key capabilities include:

Natural language querying : Ask questions like "Which students had the most passes last week?" or "Show me all passes issued during third period on Fridays." This offers administrators unparalleled flexibility to generate virtually any on-demand report. From tracking specific student time to analyzing average pass approval duration, these reports require no technical expertise and make data accessible for proactive intervention.

: Ask questions like "Which students had the most passes last week?" or "Show me all passes issued during third period on Fridays." This offers administrators unparalleled flexibility to generate virtually any on-demand report. From tracking specific student time to analyzing average pass approval duration, these reports require no technical expertise and make data accessible for proactive intervention. Automated scheduling : Convert any report into a recurring summary delivered on a customized cadence.

: Convert any report into a recurring summary delivered on a customized cadence. Team distribution : Automatically distribute targeted insights to the entire administrative and staff population, turning smart reports into a virtual team member that aligns oversight efforts and frees up staff from manual data analysis.

: Automatically distribute targeted insights to the entire administrative and staff population, turning smart reports into a virtual team member that aligns oversight efforts and frees up staff from manual data analysis. Privacy-first design: Student names and emails are not shared with AI agents, ensuring data protection while delivering meaningful insights.





Site scan: Weekly hallway analysis

Site scan provides automated weekly reviews of hallway activity and configuration settings. Acting like a team of AI detectives, the system identifies anomalies and launches parallel investigations to uncover root causes, such as a sudden increase in bathroom passes. It then recommends actions to help prevent or reduce those patterns. Each week, site scan analyzes the previous week’s data across the entire site, formalizing findings into an easy-to-digest report that prioritizes potential risks and recommends specific, actionable steps administrators can take to improve safety and policy enforcement.

Key capabilities include:

Automated anomaly detection : Identifies unusual patterns such as repeated student overlap, congestion zones, rooms over capacity, excessive pass duration, or policy violations.

: Identifies unusual patterns such as repeated student overlap, congestion zones, rooms over capacity, excessive pass duration, or policy violations. Risk prioritization : Categorizes findings as high, medium, or low to help administrators focus on what matters most.

: Categorizes findings as high, medium, or low to help administrators focus on what matters most. Actionable recommendations : Provides specific next steps, such as creating rules to prevent certain students from being out of class simultaneously or adjusting time limits for particular locations, thereby eliminating the "what now?" or "what next?" cognitive load that most systems leave on staff.

: Provides specific next steps, such as creating rules to prevent certain students from being out of class simultaneously or adjusting time limits for particular locations, thereby eliminating the "what now?" or "what next?" cognitive load that most systems leave on staff. Configuration gap identification : Flags missing policies or settings that may be enabling problematic behavior.

: Flags missing policies or settings that may be enabling problematic behavior. Student privacy protection: No student names or emails included in AI analysis.





Additional Hall Pass enhancements

Alongside the smart reports and site scan capabilities, GoGuardian has released several additional features to enhance the Hall Pass experience:

Badge generation and scanning: Hall Pass can now generate printable badges for students that use QR codes or barcodes for fast, reliable one-click sign-in at any kiosk.

Hall Pass can now generate printable badges for students that use QR codes or barcodes for fast, reliable one-click sign-in at any kiosk. Room icons: Visual icons help students and staff easily identify different rooms and room types when selecting origins or destinations.





"School administrators are responsible for keeping students safe, but they don't have hours to spend analyzing hallway data each week," said Manny Sevillano, Director of Product Management for New Products at GoGuardian. "With smart reports and site scan, Hall Pass does the heavy lifting by scanning activity patterns, flagging anomalies, and delivering prioritized recommendations directly to the people who need them. This shifts hallway management from reactive to proactive, giving administrators the gift of time and the confidence that comes from early intervention."

Commitment to privacy and responsible AI

Hall Pass was designed with student privacy as a foundational principle. Student personally identifiable information is not shared with AI systems, ensuring data protection while delivering meaningful insights. These insights are designed to support staff decision-making, not monitor individual students in real time. The features provide oversight and safety tools that empower administrators to act proactively while maintaining students’ trust and respect.

The new features are now available to all GoGuardian Hall Pass customers at no additional cost. Learn more at www.goguardian.com/hall-pass .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

Contact

GoGuardian Corporate Communications

press@goguardian.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba7b3dae-7c59-43db-99a5-794babde0a21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2974b2c3-9b97-4a85-aa54-602b30dc0cbc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/695dc0f2-a020-4480-94bf-4053897f188b