Basis Technologies Named the No. 1 Ad Age Best Place to Work in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, announced today that it has been named No. 1 on Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024. Ad Age (https://adage.com) is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. Its Best Places to Work list is an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. Details on the winners and ranking are available at: https://adage.com/2024-best-places-to-work (subscription).



This is the third year in a row the Basis Technologies has been ranked in the top five of Ad Age Best Places to Work. The list for 2024 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met the challenges of an unsettled economy, a changing media market, and a continued tight talent pool. Read more about Basis Technologies in Ad Age at: https://adage.com/article/best-places-work/best-places-work-2024-basis-technologies/2535366 (subscription).

“The 2024 Best Places to Work winners demonstrate the value of giving employees competitive pay and benefits and designing optimal workplace practices to ensure great talent can do its best work,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face more challenges in the new year against an uncertain economy, but winning workplaces know that taking care of employees drives business success.”

The winners -- top companies with 200 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 200 employees -- reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

“Basis Technologies is honored to receive recognition of our workplace from Ad Age, one of the most influential organizations among our peer set. Our company has consistently focused on building an environment that empowers our team to be the best version of themselves wherever they are located,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies has been on Ad Age’s list year after year because we understand that the workplace continually evolves, and it requires consistent nurturing of team needs and new, innovative approaches that align with our changing world.”

Ad Age provided insight on key factors that secured the top spots for companies: “The winning companies outscored other workplaces in factors ranging from compensation and training to corporate culture and leadership… Perceptions about pay and benefits were the biggest differentiator for winners versus companies in the competition that didn’t make the ranking… At the best companies, the quid pro quo of the employer/employee compact begins by paying proper quid to the pros. Employees at winning companies felt better about their overall compensation package than did employees at companies that didn’t make the cut.”

Among the specific qualities of Basis Technologies, AdAge cites, “Basis provides a slew of other rewards to fuel its staff. A sabbatical offering allows employees a three-week paid break after every four years of their employment—in addition to their normal allotment of paid time off. And an annual, month-long wellness program aims to help staff improve their mental, physical and financial health, as well as earn up to a 30% discount on their health care premiums.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2024 in partnership with Best Companies Group ( www.aabestplacestowork.com ) , a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Basis Technologies provides a software platform that automates manual operations, standardizes business processes, and improves marketing and advertising performance. It is actively hiring across multiple business groups. The company’s various recognition for its workplace includes Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing (No. 2 in 2023 and No. 1 in 2022); Fortune Best Workplace in Chicago (No. 1 in 2023 and 2022); Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (No. 5 in 2023 and No. 14 2022); and Crain's Business Chicago Best Places to Work, 2023-2019.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy, and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e470e4-3151-4272-a595-529408e59028

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec37f338-0937-43c5-a772-38072727cfbd