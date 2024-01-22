Solutions for Testing Wireless, IP, Fiber Optics, Analog, and TDM Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their telecom test and measurement solutions.



[For illustation, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/gl-products-and-platforms.jpg]

“GL Communications Inc. is a leading test and measurement equipment manufacturer for Wireless, IP, Fiber Optic, Analog and TDM networks. Our test platforms provide unprecedented analysis, emulation, visualization, capture and other features for both the lab environment and in the field,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

GL also offers consulting services to design, implement, verify, and inspect communications systems including wireless, IP, satellite, fiber optic, digital, and microwave networks.

Ethernet Test Solutions (Up to 100 Gbps)

GL offers multi-functional Ethernet testers to test individual devices such as cables, switches, routers, as well as end-to-end Ethernet/IP networks. The test tools operate at wirespeed (1/10/25/40/50/100 Gbps) and offer bit error rate testing, RFC 2544, ITU-T Y.1564 and RFC 6349 based TCP testing. The tools report statistics such as bit error rate, throughput, frame loss, latency, jitter, out of order frames and more.

GL’s solutions can also emulate Wide Area Network link conditions such as reduced bandwidth, latency, packet loss, packet duplication, jitter, and packet errors. Passive monitoring is supported where packets can be filtered and captured at wirespeed, and either forwarded or recorded to a file. The recorded file can be played back to emulate real world traffic in the lab.

High Speed Data Capture

GL offers packet capture and analysis solutions for managing networks of all sizes. These tools ensure the lossless capture of high-speed IP traffic. Dedicated applications are designed for seamless interconnection with multiple interfaces, rapid configuration, and continuous, error-free capture to large NVMe SSDs for extended durations.

Users have the flexibility to define filters to capture specific packets and set triggers to record incoming traffic based on user-defined conditions. GL extracts packets of interest by defining complex filters, specifying streams, setting time periods, controlling storage size, and selecting specific portions of packets, such as headers. This provides customizable parameters for diagnosing network issues. The extracted data can be saved in PCAP, PCAPNG, or HDL (GL’s proprietary) formats for in-depth analysis.

Wireless Network & VoIP Test Solutions (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G)

GL’s Wireless Network Lab tests infrastructure for various functions, like calls between two UEs in the same or different networks, interoperability between 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, Circuit-Switched fall-back, SMS while roaming, location services, and more.

GL’s test suite emulates wireless network elements with ready-to-use scripts for functional, performance, and conformance testing compliant with ITU-T and 3GPP standards. Product capabilities cover all traffic types (Voice, Digits, Tones, Fax, GTP, HTTP, and PCAP). These solutions work in labs or the field with unlimited ability to edit wireless communication protocols and control call scenarios.

GL’s products analyze thousands of simultaneous calls and traffic with packets, voice files, digits, video, tones, noise, and fax. All codecs are supported, including AMR WB, EVS, GSM, iSAC, and more. Additional features include visual analysis, real-time listening, and recording.

SONET / SDH Network Test Solutions

GL’s SONET/SDH network test solutions support bit error rate testing at full concatenated line rate up to OC-192/STM-64 and at channelized T1/E1 rate up to OC-12/STM-4. The test tools support capturing, monitoring, emulation, and protocol analysis over SONET-SDH links. It also supports Packet over SONET & ATM transport, wire-speed recording, and playback of unchannelized traffic.

In channelized mode, within an OC-3/STM-1, all 84 T1s or all 63 E1s and within OC-12/STM4, all 336 T1s or all 252 E1s can be identified and processed in transmit and receive modes. The hardware can also be easily configured / programmed for delaying ATM Cells or PPP packets, and RAW BERT testing for OC-3/STM-1, OC-12/STM-4, OC-48/STM-16 and OC-192/STM-64 rates.

Voice, Video & Data Quality

GL offers products to measure voice, video, and data quality across diverse networks, including wireless (3G, 4G, VoLTE, 5G, Wi-Fi), Analog PSTN, VoIP (including ATA), and Land Mobile Radio. Connections are possible using wireless Bluetooth or wired interfaces enabling automated testing including call control and real-time signal measurements. Both Drive and Walk testing is also supported using GPS and plotting directly to Google Maps. GL utilizes ITU-standard algorithms (POLQA and PESQ) for voice quality measurements during end-to-end testing. Tests can be conducted manually or through a simple scripting language for full automation. The solution also supports remote access using the included API and CLI functions. All results for voice, video, and data are saved and accessible in GL's web-based dashboard for comprehensive analysis.

TDM/PSTN Network Test Solutions (T1 E1, T3 E3, Datacom, 2-Wire FXO, 4-Wire Analog)

GL’s TDM/PSTN Analysis & Emulation products cover T1, E1, T3, E3, Datacom, Analog 2-wire, 4-wire, external pods, and complete system solutions. Capabilities span voiceband traffic analysis across all types (voice, digits, tones, fax, modem).

GL’S tools emulate protocols such as ISDN, SS7, CAS, Frame Relay, ATM, GSM, GPRS, APS, PPP, MAP, INAP, CAMEL, IUP, etc. The tools analyze traffic and function as taps for non-intrusive monitoring, capture, and replay. Users can conduct load testing by simulating thousands of simultaneous calls.

The products have been used in diverse environments such as a 911 test solution for CAMA-type networks and an Echo Mitigation System for correcting sound originating from multiple remote sites.

