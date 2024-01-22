SurgePays Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,678,571 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock was sold at a price to the public of $5.60 per share of common stock. The gross proceeds to SurgePays from this offering are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by SurgePays.



Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on (File No. 333-273110) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 3, 2023, as amended on August 4, 2023, September 9, 2023, October 23, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on November 3, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering were filed with the SEC on January 19, 2024. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering,, may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Titan Partners Group, LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at info@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the public offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact Information



Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315



