Beam Global Receives $4.8M Order from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure Products

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered 47 Beam EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems and 16 ARC Mobility™ trailers to enable efficient transportation of the products. The EV ARC™ systems will be deployed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Customs Border Patrol (CBP), Coast Guard (USCG), Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) and Secret Service (USSS).



Executive Order (EO) 14057, Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability, prioritizes federal investment in energy-resilient infrastructure for EV charging, powered by locally produced and delivered renewable energy for America’s next-generation electricity supply. The purchase was made through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

The DHS charging systems will be deployed in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Beam EV ARC™ systems are off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing their own clean electricity. Each system is deployed with no construction, no electrical work, no utility connection and is delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging solution. Because EV ARC™ systems are flood-proof to 9.5 feet, wind-rated to 160 mph and continue to provide electricity during blackouts, they are particularly well suited to provide disaster preparedness for DHS component agencies. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized hydraulic transport system designed to efficiently relocate EV ARC™ charging systems without the requirement for any other equipment or site work.

“Disaster preparedness and energy resiliency are imperative for national security. Rapidly deployed, off-grid EV ARC systems provide sustainable charging for federal fleet EVs and vital electricity for DHS personnel and first responders, which is always important but especially so during emergencies or power outages,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging solutions create American manufacturing jobs to produce products that serve zero emission transportation and emergency power with 100% locally generated renewable and resilient energy.”

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.



Beam products can be procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



