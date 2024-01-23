DIDWW broadens global VoIP capabilities with national telecom operator licenses in Hong Kong

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, is proud to announce the acquisition of national telecom operator licenses in Hong Kong. This significant milestone reinforces DIDWW’s commitment to deliver top-tier telecom services and expand its global footprint. With licenses already held in 28 countries and its own numbering resources in 13 regions, DIDWW affirms its extensive reach and comprehensive telecom capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.



The DIDWW license coverage spans multiple countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. These licenses enable DIDWW to provide two-way Voice and SMS communications, ensuring seamless connectivity and regulatory compliance on a global scale.

Additionally, DIDWW holds its own number ranges in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. These resources allow DIDWW to offer comprehensive and reliable telecom solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of businesses operating within these countries.

By expanding its license coverage and owning number resources, DIDWW solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the telecommunications industry, providing resilient, scalable, and feature-rich telecom services to organizations worldwide. With virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings, local dialing capabilities, and premium voice quality, DIDWW empowers businesses to optimize their VoIP communications.

"We are thrilled to have obtained national telecom operator licenses in Hong Kong," said Ligita Chochlova, Regulatory Compliance Manager at DIDWW. "This expansion further strengthens our position as a leading global provider of VoIP communications and SIP trunking services. We remain dedicated to offering innovative solutions and exceptional service quality to telecoms, enterprises and SMBs worldwide.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d99e8e6-93a9-4c09-ad13-64e59215b385