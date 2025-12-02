Yeastar teams up with DIDWW to deliver carrier-grade global voice services

DUBLIN, Ireland and XIAMEN, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeastar , a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, has teamed up with DIDWW , a global telecom provider specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way SIP trunking services. As a newly certified ITSP partner within the Yeastar ecosystem, DIDWW will deliver high-quality voice services and an extensive portfolio of DID numbers, enabling Yeastar customers to benefit from reliable PSTN connectivity and expanded international reach.

Through this partnership with DIDWW, Yeastar UC platform users will gain access to scalable and compliant global communication services, with virtual numbers spanning key markets such as France, Germany, Spain, Singapore and Thailand. DIDWW’s advanced SIP trunking solution offers high-capacity capabilities, providing crystal-clear voice quality, robust security, and full regulatory compliance. Designed to handle high voice traffic demands, this solution ensures reliable and seamless connectivity for businesses of any size.

Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar, commented, “Combining Yeastar’s advanced UCaaS and CCaaS capabilities with DIDWW’s robust global voice services creates greater value for businesses seeking reliable and scalable communications solutions. We are delighted to have DIDWW join our certified ITSP partner program and extend Yeastar’s enhanced communications experience across the DIDWW network.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Yeastar as a certified ITSP partner, providing organizations with carrier-grade voice services and global number solutions," said Karolis Jurys, CEO at DIDWW. "By integrating DIDWW’s reliable SIP trunking services with Yeastar’s unified communications platform, businesses can enjoy consistent, high-quality connectivity, simplified communications management, and the flexibility to scale operations across multiple locations worldwide."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 650,000 customers worldwide.

Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers easy-first products and services for UC&C to enable them to win in the modern digital world.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/ .

