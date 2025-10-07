Karolis Jurys steps up as DIDWW’s CEO to lead the next phase of digital innovation

DUBLIN, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW, a global telecoms provider of fully compliant phone numbers and premium-quality voice and SMS services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karolis Jurys as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition marks a new chapter in the company’s continued journey in delivering outstanding innovation and driving customer empowerment and global growth.

Karolis Jurys has built solid experience in the telecommunications field, consistently guiding product evolution, contributing to operational improvements, and developing deep expertise in voice and messaging technologies. Known for his customer-centric approach and strategic insights, Karolis has played a key role in strengthening relationships across DIDWW’s network of customers, partners, and internal teams. His dedication and forward-thinking mindset make him uniquely positioned to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessor.

Karolis succeeds Lina Zaboras, who led DIDWW for two decades with a remarkable work ethic and vision. Under her leadership, the company achieved substantial growth, expanded its global footprint, and cultivated a culture of customer centricity, motivation, flexibility and continuous learning. DIDWW extends its deepest gratitude to Lina Zaboras for her unwavering commitment and inspirational guidance.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a dynamic and forward-looking company,” said Karolis Jurys. “Together with our talented team, we will continue to push boundaries, deliver innovative solutions, and empower our customers with the tools they need to stay competitive and agile in the world of global communications and commerce.”

DIDWW’s strategic direction remains unchanged. The company continues to pursue its ambitious vision: delivering next-generation, cloud-based telecommunication services that are reliable, scalable, and simple to use. Through its self-service platform, DIDWW enables real-time provisioning and global reach, helping businesses unlock the full potential of advanced voice and messaging solutions. DIDWW remains committed to driving progress, embracing innovation, and inspiring growth across the industry.

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant phone numbers, voice, and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced by AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

