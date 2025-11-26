Comnica selects DIDWW to power its global contact center services

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global telecom operator specializing in virtual phone numbers and two-way SIP trunking services, has announced a strategic partnership with Comnica , a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, KYC, and enterprise telecommunications services. This partnership will enable Comnica to scale its contact center operations across Europe and the United States using DIDWW’s virtual numbers, while also empowering its clients to leverage AI-driven call campaigns and achieve truly global communications.

Comnica, serving 300+ companies worldwide, continuously develops its services across industries ranging from aviation to banking and online retail. By partnering with DIDWW, Comnica can offer its customers reliable, high-quality voice services with guaranteed caller ID and seamless access to local routes. Leveraging DIDWW’s SIP trunking, Comnica ensures scalable, uninterrupted communications that support complex contact center operations in European and US markets.

Additionally, Comnica’s AI-powered call campaigns, combined with DIDWW’s extensive portfolio of virtual phone numbers, enable companies to engage customers more effectively and expand their global presence with ease.

“Scalability is key in our industry,” said Gábor Jeney, CEO of Comnica. “Our mission is to help drive our clients’ business growth, and we are always there to meet their rising demands. As we see increasing interest in AI call automation, the need to expand communication channels is higher than ever. We are pleased to have DIDWW as a global partner, providing us with the capacity for growth and supporting our efforts to spread our services into new areas.”

Karolis Jurys, CEO at DIDWW, added, “Our partnership with Comnica brings together two powerful components of modern communications: intelligent contact center technology and global, carrier-grade voice services. At DIDWW, we are committed to delivering the quality, coverage, and compliance businesses need to operate worldwide. Combined with Comnica’s automation and customer engagement solutions, we are enabling companies to scale faster, respond smarter, and communicate without limitations.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems ™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Comnica

Comnica is a Hungary-based software and telecommunications service provider with global reach since 2001. The company focuses on cloud contact center solutions, AI and virtual assistant development, fintech and KYC products, as well as wholesale voice and messaging services.

Comnica’s telecommunications branch provides domestic voice services, direct inward and outward numbers, premium rate numbers and toll-free numbers with 24-hour NOC support. Serving 300+ companies in more than 40 geographies, the company is connecting 100+ local and international networks all over the world.

For more information, visit https://comnica.com/ .

