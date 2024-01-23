TierPoint Adds Two More Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, announced today that it has earned two new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, one for Digital & App Innovation (Azure) and one for Data & AI (Azure).



To date, TierPoint has earned five Microsoft Solutions Partner designations:

Digital & App Innovation, demonstrating the company’s capabilities in helping its customers build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on-premises, and at the edge, with customer-chosen tools and frameworks

Data & AI, validating the company's ability to help customers manage data across multiple systems and to build analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, including Azure solutions for AI-powered apps and machine learning life cycles

Security, demonstrating capabilities in helping customers safeguard their entire organization with integrated security, identity and access management, threat protection and information governance solutions in Azure and Microsoft 365;

Infrastructure, establishing the ability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure and optimize cloud operations;

Modern Work, demonstrating the ability to help customers boost productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.



TierPoint has also earned a specialization for Networking Services in Azure, validating the TierPoint team’s demonstrated knowledge, experience, and success in designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing a customer's network architecture, cost, and security on Microsoft Azure.

“The Microsoft Solutions partner designations and specialization we’ve earned are evidence of the tremendous effort our team has put into training and accreditation – as well as the delivery of Azure and Microsoft 365 solutions that fuel our customers’ success,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development.

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.