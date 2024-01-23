Access Announces Stuart Brown as Its New Chief Financial Officer

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that Stuart Brown, who has served as Chief Financial Officer across diverse industries, has joined Access as Chief Financial Officer. Stuart succeeds Tony Skarupa, who is now the company’s CEO.

As CFO of companies from the S&P 500 to start-ups, Stuart has led dozens of acquisitions, navigated turnarounds, and provided strategic guidance of both public and private companies. A selection of these organizations include Inari Agriculture, a biotechnology company; Casper Sleep, an ecommerce company; Iron Mountain, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and he recently founded Ellingwood Advisors LLC. Stuart earned a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Georgia where he serves on the Terry College Alumni Board.

Mr. Brown commented, “I’m excited to have this opportunity to join such a strong leadership team and a company that continues to thrive and grow significantly year over year. I look forward to leveraging my experience as a seasoned global financial executive to help lead Access into its next chapter of success while supporting the team to deliver exceptional world-class service and client-focused, innovative information management solutions. I also look forward to meeting and working closely with our clients, Team Members, partners and members of the Access community.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Stuart to Access and appreciate his expertise as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Tony Skarupa, Access CEO. “There is a lot of opportunity ahead for Access and we look forward to working alongside Stuart as we continue to expand our innovative offerings across the globe while managing information with the very best service.”

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

