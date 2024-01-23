Canon U.S.A., Inc. Honored with 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

Melville, NY, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced it is the recipient of two 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST). AST awarded Canon a Gold ASTORS Award for uniFLOW Online in the Best IT Access Control & Authentication Solution category and a Platinum ASTORS Award for Canon’s MS-500 Camera in the Best IP Video Surveillance Solution category.

American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards, notes that they are the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

They note that their annual ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

uniFLOW Online is recognized for its usability, flexible and straightforward design, advanced scanning, and extensive security features. uniFLOW Online is designed to help customers keep control over access to their multifunction printers and critical information thereon, as well as the dual advantage of staying connected while having the flexibility to work from either their office or home. With uniFLOW Online, administrators can make sure users have to identify themselves through the established log-in method.

uniFLOW Online allows users in Zero Trust environments to release print jobs after authentication. Administrators set it up so that documents are only printed when a user is physically standing at a device and authenticates, regardless of whether the user submitted the print job from their desktop PC or mobile device.

Launched in August 2023, the Canon MS-500, an ultra-high-sensitivity interchangeable-lens camera (ILC) is not only the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity camera equipped with a SPAD sensor1, but also features the world’s highest pixel count2 on its 1” Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor of 3.2 megapixels.

In areas that require extremely high levels of security, such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders, high-precision monitoring systems are required to surveil targets both during the day and at night. When combined with ultra-telephoto broadcast lenses, it may be possible to capture clear color videos of subjects with the MS-500 camera at a distance of several miles, even at night. The MS-500 camera helps to strengthen Canon’s ultra-high-sensitivity camera lineup, which also includes the ME20, ML100 and ML105 cameras, allowing the company to meet a variety of customer needs in the advanced surveillance market. The MS-500 SPAD Sensor Camera is a CES 2024 Innovation Award winner, and TIME Magazine named it one of The Best Inventions of 2023.

“Canon is proud to offer this high-quality imaging equipment for sale to government agencies, and grateful for this acknowledgement of the MS-500 SPAD sensor camera,” said Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Receiving recognition from AST is just one example of how Canon is dedicated to innovation and a leader in digital imaging solutions.”

“At Canon, we harness our rich heritage of crafting powerful digital solutions and cutting-edge imaging technologies to engineer tailored solutions that can meet distinct market demands,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Receiving the 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today for uniFLOW Online is a testament to Canon's commitment to providing solutions that can be used to help users through robust high-precision monitoring systems and powerful print management solutions.”

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Among cameras equipped with SPAD sensors used for color video shooting. As of July 31, 2023. Based on Canon research.

2 Among SPAD sensors used for video shooting. As of July 31, 2023. Based on Canon research. Approx. 2.1 million effective pixels.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

